Foresight Is 20/20: Predictive Analytics And The Business Of Certainty

Business swims in a sea of data. No matter what line of work you’re in–publishing, healthcare, retail, food service, drug-dealing–your business operates in a vast, swirling matrix of information. How many people are interested in your product? When do they show most interest? How much of your product should you produce? Where, when, and how should you sell it?

Data crunching giants like IBM and SAP have long mined and analyzed data for businesses, offering predictions about what actions will help their bottom line–“predictive analytics,” to use the industry buzzword. But the cost of such services has typically been so high–a price tag in the millions, if consulting services are added, is not altogether unheard of–as to limit their use to major corporations. Now, for the first time, a few smaller players are promising small and medium-sized businesses that they, too, can use predictive analytics to better forecast what actions will yield a greater profit.

Take, for instance, web publishing. Web publishers have traditionally been content with “real-time analytics”–that is, information about how readers are interacting with their site now. But as vast stores of this data accumulate, there’s no reason why publishers can’t demand to know more. They should be able not only to observe the present, but to make guesses about the future.

Dennis Mortensen is the CEO and co-founder of Visual Revenue, a service that claims to do just that. “We created a predictive analytics platform that can assist editors in deciding what to promote on their home page,” he tells Fast Company. If you think about it, he says, a webpage is like a marketplace. “Every single position on that page, there’s a cost to that, and you should expect a proper return on investment.”

He gives the example of an editor who thinks a story is strong, and showcases it prominently; the article subsequently gets higher traffic. “It looks like the decision you took was correct,” says Mortensen. “But that’s just a self-fulfilling prophecy,” he says–of course promoted stories fare better. “What you don’t know is, was there another piece of content that could have done better?” Would a more substantial article have spurred deeper engagement with your site, prompting a reader to dig deeper into your archive? Visual Revenue makes predictions about how it thinks your content will fare and what sort of return on investment you’ll get out of it, down to the dollar and cent. VR’s own services start at about $1,000 per month, though price varies based on volume.

Scott Cohen, Digital Executive Editor of the New York Daily News, who has been programming front pages of websites for seven years, says of Visual Revenue that “we rarely make a move without consulting it.” Over the years, he encountered editors who were skeptical that some algorithm could help with editorial decisions: “‘That’s Big Brother. That’s my job. I don’t need something like that to tell me what’s working,'” they’d say. “Well you know what, you do,” he counters. He finds himself more trusting of VR’s real-time analytics, but says its predictive suggestions are more often right than wrong, calling it “radical to have a predictive engine as successful as it is.” (Disclosure: Fast Company uses Visual Revenue, among other analytics services.)