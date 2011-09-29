Shared Value Capitalism: A Socially Responsible Way To Improve Quality And Retain Customers

In a recent New York Times column, author Steve Lohr gives a clear synopsis of the case made earlier this year in the Harvard Business Review for a new form of capitalism, dubbed “shared value,” that can potentially unleash innovation and growth.

Lohr rightly establishes shared value’s roots in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and in more recent (and for me, overwrought) propositions like “triple bottom line” and “sustainability” that aim to address environmental, social, and economic issues. Shared value, he explains, gives these ideas new teeth by “emphasizing profit-making not just as a possibility (in addressing such ills) but as a priority.” Lohr goes on to describe the concept as, “a more sophisticated form of capitalism,” in which “the ability to address societal ills is integral to profit maximization instead of treated outside the profit model.”

Lohr goes on to illustrate how shared value is already being pursued by companies like G.E., where an effort to apply new technologies to reduce energy consumption across a range of industrial and consumer products has increased sales by $8 billion over five years. IBM’s well-publicized Smart Cities program and an Intuit service that delivers accurate, timely market pricing information to India’s farmers are also cited.

Each of these examples is laudable and encouraging. And each happens to come from a high-tech leader. For me, it begs the question: How can companies not in the everyday business of technology pursue shared value?

The answer lies in a total focus on improving quality, and never being satisfied, no matter how well the market, the critics and even your own stakeholders say you’re doing. Companies with reputations based on quality can justify higher prices, and in doing so, create value that can be shared with all stakeholders and the world at large. There is value for end users in greater and lasting satisfaction or utility, value for supply chain actors in the power to realize higher margins, value for ownership in higher profits through charging higher prices, and value for society when the weakest economic actors involved in production are treated equitably.

This construct holds up even in a weak economy, and applies well beyond luxury goods marketers. Apple’s business is built around quality of user experience, and the last time I checked, iPad 2’s and iPhone 4’s were still selling at full price. Early on, Verizon Wireless understood a high-quality network’s power to attract and retain customers. The company invested heavily to build a superior network, earned a reputation for it, and continues to command a premium price for those wishing to access it.