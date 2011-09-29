Building The Global Startup: If Going International Is Unfunded, It’s Not Going To Get Done

Doing a startup is really hard. No one in their right mind would consider doing two startups in parallel, would they? And yet that’s what going international is: A second startup inside your first one. And like any startup, it needs people and money to succeed.

In early 1997, I was recruited to start up the international business for @Home Network. It was a unique opportunity. The two-year-old domestic business was growing like a weed, serving American consumers’ insatiable desire for the broadband Internet over cable the company had invented. Investor interest was equally high, and within three months of my joining, ATHM had become the newest high-flying stock on the NASDAQ, with a market cap of $30 billion on $48 million of projected 1998 revenue (these were, after all, the dot com days). The domestic business was on a defined track to profitability, with a plan that projected steadily shrinking quarterly losses and a near-term crossover into the black. Adding in the losses from my international “startup within a startup” would reverse that trend and push out profitability by several years. And therein lay my problem as the founder and so far only employee of @Home’s international business–a problem common to any international startup inside a domestic parent, whether private or public.

The more new countries we launched, the greater the pain would be–and while Wall Street loved the international growth story, they didn’t want to hear anything about more losses for a stock already priced to perfection. What’s more, the organization was already stretched to keep up with the intense demands of the exploding U.S. market. As a result, I enjoyed high expectations and lots of goodwill–but no resources to internationalize code and content, deploy network infrastructure, hire and train overseas teams, or anything else. Once we had an international strategy, we had to find a way to staff and fund it. Here’s how we did it.

For each country to be entered, we first developed a detailed two-year startup budget. Naturally, the budget included the dedicated headcount and other spending we would need to operate in country, but we also budgeted additional heads in each of the HQ functions whose support we’d need to get up and running. For example, if we needed three months of engineering work to support Japanese cable modems, we explicitly included a quarter of a headcount for that in the budget. If we expected the HQ support organization to provide Level 3 and 4 escalation support for our Australian operation, we budgeted heads for that too. If we needed a facilities guy to fly to the Netherlands to spec out a data center, we included that too. Having quantified the needs, the next challenge was how to fund them.

We found a solution by tapping into the appetite of overseas cable operators, whose cooperation we needed in any case to deliver our broadband Internet service. I generally don’t recommend joint ventures, but in this case they made sense. For each country, we formed a local venture (e.g. @Home Japan) jointly owned by @Home and the local cable partner. The local venture then awarded the @Home parent company a paid 18-month consulting contract to manage the startup–from finding an office to designing the network and server infrastructure to recruiting and training the local team. The local partner provided the funding (sometimes with some capital contribution from @Home). Although they grumbled about having to fund @Home’s startup resources, they ultimately realized that this was the way to get up and running faster and with higher quality than any other approach.

This approach transformed my new international organization from beggar to banker. Instead of going cap-in-hand to beg for support from the VP of engineering, we could tell him: “I can fund two new heads for you, and all their T&E for the trips they’ll make for the U.K. startup. As long as you meet our service level agreement, it’s up to you what you do with those two extra heads.” In many cases, VPs would choose to assign their most experienced high-performers temporarily to oversee the startup (which the employees viewed as a nice perk) and used the funding to backfill them with new hires. In a headcount-constrained company, this approach made international projects very popular instead of an unfunded headache. It also enabled us to get multiple ventures up and running and transitioned over to local teams quickly and effectively–which made our partners and our investors happy, too. The consulting dollars even gave us international revenues right away, to be replaced by royalties and other direct revenues once the business took off. Within a couple of years, we had over a quarter of a million broadband subscribers outside the United States.

In short, at @Home we figured out a way to cover the invisible people and costs required to make international successful. On the other hand, when @Home acquired Excite for $5.7 billion in 1999 and I added responsibility for their international business, I got to see the painful consequences of ignoring the invisible.