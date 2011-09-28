Can George Slessman Change The Way We Compute?

From writing code in the bedroom of his condo with his brother, George Slessman’s gone on to found (and exit) several technology businesses that invented and delivered disruptive technologies for enterprise customers. For the past nine years, he’s been an executive in the data center industry, directly overseeing the development of over 100 megawatts of data center capacity. Now at the helm of IO , he’s recently presided over the launch of the first customer modular data center in New Jersey–a process that took just 90 days.

Slessman hasn’t become a household name–yet. But the enterprising engineer is betting that his modular concept for data center management is going to change the face of computing. But it has to happen fast.

Cloud computing, exploding data volumes, and e-commerce are driving the need for increased data center capacity, Slessman tells Fast Company. In fact, according to a Uptime Institute survey, 36% of data center facilities will run out of space, power, or cooling, or all the above in 2011 or 2012. A recent Digital Realty Trust survey found 83% of large firms in North America plan to expand their data center facilities in the next 12 to 24 months.

However, the traditional real estate-based data center model is crumbling. It takes too long to deploy and is too costly to keep up with infrastructure demands. Slessman believes part of the problem is that no one thinks about how much energy is used by applications such as Google searches. He says that unlike getting in a car and knowing exactly how much gas will cost for a 1,000-mile trip, no one really thinks about the energy consumption of a simple Google search, for example, which is about .3 watt hours per search per user. “The application has no way to understand how much energy it’s going to use and consumers at work assume there is no cost to energy of clicking on that icon,” he says.

But it isn’t free. As the cost of that energy continues to rise, Slessman says CFOs of Fortune 500 companies are no longer willing to fund $100 million construction projects that will reach capacity too quickly. IO’s modular concept aims for what Slessman calls “intelligent control.”

“Our solution provides two cost savings,” asserts Slessman. One is on the initial capital purchase of the data center. In a plug-and-play environment, data centers are viewed as hardware and software (like other IT purchases) to allow organizations to only pay for what they use and grow as needed.