Infographic Of The Day: The Biggest Cliches Of Web Infographics

At Co.Design, we pride ourselves on uncovering the best infographics–meaning the ones that they convey complex information with easy-to-understand visuals. There’s usually no shortage of choices–there’s a data boom, after all, and lots of folks trying to make sense of it–but few actually hold up to close scrutiny, yielding more head-scratching than useful information. Which is why Alberto Antoniazzi ’s meta-infographic, which perfectly encapsulates the sorts of a failed attempts we regularly come across, made us smile with recognition.

Even if you don’t make a point of sifting through infographics on a daily basis, you’ll recognize a few of these templates. (Tube map? Check. Periodic table? Check. Word cloud? Check. Sprawling vertical infographic? Check.)And like most good examples, this infographic doesn’t need a lengthy explanation.

For a more serious take on the trends that will define the future of infographics, read Ross Crooks’s post here.

[Via We Love Data Vis]