The Next Smartphone Revolution: Say Hello To Your New Personal Assistants [Updated]

When Google revealed some improvements to Android, we were excited about how speech recognition and synthesis seemed to be buried deeply in its code–full of promise. For various reasons, including fragmentation, it’s never quite emerged as a game-changer. So now Apple’s taking up the torch, and if rumors prove true it’s not just adding speech tech to the iPhone… it’s transforming the device into something new again, starting a whole new paradigm. If it works for Apple, expect others to follow.

Get ready to meet your smart personal assistant.

We’ve wondered for a while about how Apple was going to mix Nuance speech recognition tech with its iOS devices, and how the technology it acquired when it bought Siri (the firm behind an artificially inteligent assistant) would emerge. Now, courtesy of a hot tip from 9to5Mac, we know that Apple’s “Assistant” is going to combine all of this tech into one powerful system, that runs throughout the upcoming iOS5–with some capabilities limited to the upcoming iPhone 5.

Examples of the system include talking to your phone to set up an alarm or reminder, requesting GPS directions using voice alone, sending text messages–basic interactivity in other words, but such that it renders the keyboard practically redundant. This is the sort of system that Google promised in Android.

And now we’re seeing that Assistant has a whole other level: It also interfaces with WolframAlpha–Stephen Wolfram’s “fact computer” that can intelligently understand data-specific questions and return meaningful suggestions. This means you could, ostensibly, ask your iPhone how many shopping days remain until Christmas, where the International Space Station is at that moment in time in its orbit, or how many Internet users are in China–and get almost instantaneous data fed back to you from WA’s computational systems. Though this sounds neat, relatively simple and perhaps handy, it’s important to realize how significant a move this would be, because with billions of data points in WA and a smart voice-interface, the iPhone becomes almost like a computer from a previously unseen future. Or maybe a science fiction story. As an example, check out the video of an interaction Arthur C. Clarke imagined between programmer Dr. Chandra and his SAL9000 computer–click here to see the clip on YouTube.

Sources inside Apple are also suggesting that the way Assistant is coded means it can handle an almost conversational chat–essentially answering back to clarify data in the way SAL does in the clip above, perhaps to check which number for a contact to send an SMS to, or to verify which street name you’re asking GPS directions to.