Don Draper Pitches Facebook Timeline, Apple iPhone Event October 4, iPad Order Confusion, Fire: Amazon’s Tablet Named

Mad Men On Facebook’s Latest Feature. Mark Zuckerberg has never been known for his presentation skills, but in last week’s unveiling of Timeline, the Facebook CEO looked a bit smoother during his on-stage performance. Still, he could certainly learn a thing or two from one of television’s greatest pitchmen, Don Draper, who, in a YouTube parody video uploaded today, kills the room while pitching the social network’s latest feature. –AC

Apple Event October 4. Apple has just sent out an invitation to the press to come to its event, suggesting it wants to “talk iPhone.” The event will happen at Apple’s Cupertino campus, as expected, and is scheduled for 10 a.m. local time. –KE Google celebrates its 13th birthday with a cake with 13 candles on a Google Doodle. YouTube To Get Scheduled Channels. YouTube will get premium content on scheduled channels starting in 2012. YouTube and Google are finalizing contracts for the content, which will be showcased under categories like sports and fashion, the Wall Street Journal reports. —NS

Before Tablet Release, Publishers Back Amazon. Meredith, Hearst, and Conde Nast have signed on to distribute their publications on Amazon's upcoming tablet, AllThingsD reports. According to sources, the deals look a lot like those worked out between publishers and Apple for the iPad. Content will look similar, with some tweaks and twists for the 7-inch Amazon device, expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. –NS –Updated 5:30 a.m. EST