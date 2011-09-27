A Flickr Founder’s Glitch: Can A Game That Wants You To Play Nice Be A Blockbuster?

A decade ago, Stewart Butterfield and a team of cohorts were building a massive multiplayer online game (MMO) called Game Neverending. But they got sidetracked with a spinoff project–the photo-hosting site Flickr–which Butterfield and his cofounder Caterina Fake, sold to Yahoo in 2005.

Now Butterfield and his original team are back with a new MMO–the descendent (in philosophy if not actual design) of the first one. Launching today, it’s called Glitch. And while it’s structured like a conventional online game (there are objects and skills to acquire, and levels to move through), its actual goal is more profound: To create a world where players actually start creating their own games–and thereby get back in touch with the kind of spontaneous, imaginative game-playing that comes naturally to children on playgrounds but that gets lost in adulthood.

“Those moments of play that we do get in meta-life, like playing music, or golf, or word-play, or flirting–those are some of the best parts about being alive,” Butterfield tells Fast Company. “We wanted to create a space to make that possible for people.”

That might sound idealistic and utopian (and, if you’re an East Coaster, possibly even a little dippy). But Butterfield is confident that the game his team has created will appeal to enough people that it will not just bring in players, but that it will also generate the tens of millions of dollars in revenue needed to give his company’s investors a healthy return on their investments.

As with all things transformative (or at least potentially transformative), it’s hard to describe Glitch because it doesn’t immediately correlate to anything that already exists. But here’s a stab.

Glitch, like many online games, is set in an imaginary world. Players create avatars and then use those avatars to wander through the world. There are tasks to perform, and for many of those tasks, you need certain skills and objects, which you have to spend time acquiring. You accumulate points along the way, and after you earn a certain number of points, you can move up to a new level.