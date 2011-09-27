The Top 25 SharePoint Influencers Online

Almost four out of five organizations support Microsoft SharePoint for enterprise collaboration, according to analyst research, yet SharePoint adoption rates at many companies remain quite low. So it is not surprising that collaboration strategists seek advice from industry experts. Increasingly, those experts are found online in forums such as blogs and Twitter. Harmon.ie * has researched the impact of top SharePoint experts and today published the findings of a ‘Top 25 SharePoint Online Influencers’ study.

According to the official post,

“The analysis was inspired by studies showing low SharePoint adoption by users,

despite its status as the leading enterprise collaboration… A uSamp

survey found that only one-third of users in a SharePoint environment use

it on a daily basis for document exchange because they are discouraged

by the complex multi-step navigation required to complete SharePoint tasks.”

The author of the study, Mark

Fidelman, General Manager, Americas, at harmon.ie. said, “We decided to

identify the 25 SharePoint community members with the loudest and most

influential blog and Twitter presence to give enterprises easily accessible

online resources for advancing their collaboration and social initiatives.” The top 25 influencers

were identified using a formula designed to determine retweet frequency, blog

reach, citations by other influential bloggers, and related factors measuring

the impact of individual SharePoint community members. Weights were then

assigned to each factor whereupon the results were ranked.

The top ten bloggers are:

1.

Jeremy

Thake (@jthake), a SharePoint evangelist since 2006 who

currently serves as enterprise architect at AvePoint.

2.

Joel

Oleson (@joeloleson), a SharePoint content and collaboration

solutions manager at LDS Church and former Microsoft senior technical product

manager.

3.

John

Mancini (@jmancini77), president of AIIM (Association for Information

and Image Management) International.