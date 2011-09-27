The Top 25 SharePoint Influencers Online

Almost four out of five organizations support Microsoft
SharePoint for enterprise collaboration, according to analyst research, yet SharePoint
adoption rates at many companies remain quite low. So it is not surprising that collaboration
strategists seek advice from industry experts. Increasingly, those experts are
found online in forums such as blogs and Twitter. Harmon.ie*
has researched the impact of top SharePoint
experts and today published the findings of a ‘Top 25 SharePoint Online
Influencers’ study.
According to the official post,
“The analysis was inspired by studies showing low SharePoint adoption by users,
despite its status as the leading enterprise collaboration… A uSamp
survey found that only one-third of users in a SharePoint environment use
it on a daily basis for document exchange because they are discouraged
by the complex multi-step navigation required to complete SharePoint tasks.”
The author of the study, Mark
Fidelman, General Manager, Americas, at harmon.ie. said, “We decided to
identify the 25 SharePoint community members with the loudest and most
influential blog and Twitter presence to give enterprises easily accessible
online resources for advancing their collaboration and social initiatives.” The top 25 influencers
were identified using a formula designed to determine retweet frequency, blog
reach, citations by other influential bloggers, and related factors measuring
the impact of individual SharePoint community members. Weights were then
assigned to each factor whereupon the results were ranked.
The top ten bloggers are:
1.
Jeremy
Thake (@jthake), a SharePoint evangelist since 2006 who
currently serves as enterprise architect at AvePoint.
2.
Joel
Oleson (@joeloleson), a SharePoint content and collaboration
solutions manager at LDS Church and former Microsoft senior technical product
manager.
3.
John
Mancini (@jmancini77), president of AIIM (Association for Information
and Image Management) International.
4.
Dux
Raymond Sy (@meetdux), managing partner at Innovative-e.
5.
Laura
Rogers (@WonderLaura), a
Microsoft MVP and senior SharePoint consultant at SharePoint911.
6.
Mark
Miller (@eusp), founder and editor of the EndUserSharePoint.com community
7.
Bill
Ives (@billives), VP
of Marketing at content awareness and
discovery engine provider Darwin Ecosystems.
8.
Andrew
Connell (@andrewconnell), a
SharePoint developer and instructor who is co-founder, instructor and speaker
at SharePoint education and training company Critical Path Training.
9.
Andrew
Woodward (@andrewwoody), a
Microsoft MVP, and a SharePoint user since 2001, whose 21apps consultancy
assists clients in achieving measurable business value from their SharePoint
deployments.
10.
Jan
Tielens (@jantielens), a
technology advisor at Microsoft.
The complete list of winners is listed below. The entire list of influencers, including an additional 50
honorable mentions, can be found on the harmon.ie
blog.
* Disclaimer: the author of this post is an executive at harmon.ie.