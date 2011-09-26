Coming Soon to an Entrepreneur Near You – the Cyclothymic Personality

When you’re too ready for prime time, not quite ready for lithium and then pity the poor spouse or COO who tries to keep you on the rails.

When you’re up (in the up or euphoric side of it), you’re incredibly

productive and creative, but often overwhelm others with your energy,

intensity and pushiness. When you’re down, people have trouble pulling

you out of bed or out of your down mood or convincing you of that truth

that you really are in just a “mood” and it will pass. Welcome to Cyclothymia.

Despite the ups and downs and chaos you manage to have enough success

to keep going and may even manage to hold onto a marriage, but it’s a

wild ride and you never achieve lasting success in either your career or

personal relationships

If you’re fortunate enough to have a spouse or COO to keep you

centered, you will fight them tooth and nail and then after you’ve gone

too far up or down, and you’re on an even keel you will earnestly and

sincerely apologize to them and promise it won’t happen again. And

then, voila… it’s Groundhog Day.

Over time roughly one third of you will escalate to what’s referred

to Bipolar 2 disorder, where you’re not actually psychotic or out of

touch with reality, but it’s time to try a mood stabilizer such as

lithium, valproate, carbamazepine, lamotrigine with or without some

antipsychotics such as olanzapine, quetiapine, ziprasidone, or

aripiprazole to rapidly bring you under control during a severe acute

episode.

Why do you avoid seeking treatment? Anything or anyone besides yourself

that threatens to muck around with your feeling like yourself (good,

bad or otherwise) feels too threatening (although you often

self-medicate with caffeine, alcohol, pot, cocaine, sleeping pills

kidding yourself that you’re in control of all of those). That said, the

mood stabilizers by taking away the highs (and lows) can cause you to

feel that you lose your creative and productive edge. As one

cyclothymic patient told me, “When you’re up you feel not only powerful

and productive, but you feel like somebody. And after feeling like

that, when you go back to feeling like anybody, it’s the same as feeling

like nobody.”

Early on the hyperactivity can be confused with your having ADHD and

if so you will often be placed on stimulants such as Ritalin, Dexedrine

or Adderall. But although these may sharpen your focus they will often

increase your edginess, especially when you are coming off those drugs.