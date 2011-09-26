Meet The Video Game Lawyers

Some lawyers deal with corporate torts. Others prefer video games.

The legal issues surrounding gaming–everything from virtual currencies in games like World of Warcraft to privacy issues surrounding a corporate sponsor’s virtual world–are a hot topic these days. One large corporate law firm, Pillsbury LLC, has built a dedicated team to handle video game and virtual world cases. A boutique industry has popped up to handle the glut of video game cases out there which also includes Sheppard Mullin and Canada’s Davis LLP.

Virtual currencies are one of the major issues that video game lawyers deal with on a daily basis. James G. Gatto, a partner at Pillsbury and the head of the firm’s Virtual Worlds and Video Game Team, tells Fast Company that a host of overlapping local, state, and national regulations all surround the trade of virtual currencies online. Laws regarding debit card usage, for instance, can affect how payments for online currencies are processed. Banking laws regulate how American video game fans purchase payments on European and Japanese games as well. There is also the added difficulty of dealing with P2P virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

More traditional issues such as intellectual property–which carried over from movies, books, and music into the world of Xboxes and MMORPGs–are also a factor. In one notable case, an attorney represented World of Warcraft manufacturers ActiVision Blizzard in an intellectual property suit against the makers of the Wowglider bot. Wowglider was a “trainer” that automatically played the lower and more boring levels of Warcraft on a player’s behalf so they could move on to more exciting levels. Blizzard argued that the bot software, which sold at $25 apiece (and which was purchased by a staggering number of customers–more than 100,000 Warcraft players worldwide obtained copies) violated Warcraft‘s terms of service. A federal appeals court eventually sided with Blizzard and found that Wowglider was illegal under U.S. copyright law.

Blizzard has taken a pugnacious legal approach to protecting the rights to Warcraft. The video game maker has been in numerous lawsuits over the years over everything from scanning users’ computers to find pirated copies of software to suing eBay for reselling strategy guides for their games.