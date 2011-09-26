HP’s Future And Past: Whitman Versus Apotheker, It’s All In The Words

What kind of talent are HP board members betting on to lead the company out of its post-Hurd, post-sex-scandal doldrums?

Meg Whitman, appointed to the CEO role a few days ago at HP, was the CEO of eBay, and previously an exec at DreamWorks, Procter & Gamble, and Hasbro. As of 2009, she spent about two years trying to become the Governor of California.

Leo Apotheker was in the role of CEO at HP for just 11 months. As the former CEO of SAP, some critics said his experience influenced his leadership at HP negatively; he controversially closed the company’s webOS business, and mooted, by sell-off, its personal computer groups.

So far, Whitman has promised to stay the course and work with strategies initiated by Apotheker. Where will she make the biggest difference, then? Will her creative and political past affect her management abilities, and strategic vision? Can we guess, from their past public speeches, how these executives will steer the company?

First, check out the word cloud above, derived from a third quarter earnings call in 2011 that Apotheker used to talk about the state of HP and its finances, before radically overhauling the company. Apotheker’s words seem calm, collected, and deliberate–while he mentioned HP by name 24 times, he also said the word “will” 24 times. Apart from the usual suspects of “the,” “and,” “it,” and “we,” (19 uses) it was one of his most used words (it doesn’t show in the graphic above, because we wanted to highlight other common English word choices in his speech).

Of roughly equivalent importance in Apotheker’s speech were the words “business” (18 uses), “autonomy” (15 uses) then “data” and “market” with 11 uses each. Apotheker is a businessman’s businessman, it would seem, backing up his analysis with hard data. If the word “autonomy” stands out as an unusual one then you need to know Apotheker used the call to announce the acquisition of “Autonomy,” a “leading enterprise information management software company” that specializes in “unstructured data.” Here we see Leo’s SAP business-to-business past coming into play, also highlighted by the fact he used the word “software” 14 times.