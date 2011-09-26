As Facebook Rolls Out Next-Gen Newsstand, Pew Reports That Americans Have Multiple News Sources

Last week, Mark Zuckerberg shook things up at the social media/news interface when he announced Facebook’s upcoming partnerships with a number of major news organizations. The Washington Post‘s Social Reader already looks like a slick piece of work, and apps such as that from other news organizations could dramatically change the way 750 million people (give or take) encounter and read news on the web.

And just how are those habits changing?

The latest study to zoom in on Americans and their news habits comes from data munchers at Pew Research Center’s Project for Excellence in Journalism and the Pew Internet American Life Project, who got together with folks at the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation to look at how and where Americans found news.

They called and polled 2,251 people above the age of 18 over two weeks in January, and asked questions about what kinds of news they encountered, and where they looked to find it.

The study turned up a mixed bag: As the number of options for news outlets have grown, Americans are changing up the way they find news, with news junkies dipping into different kinds of media for different kinds of information. Sixty-four percent of people polled told Pew they got their weekly news from three different types of media, with 15% reporting that they looked at up to six different media types.

In terms of raw viewer numbers, television emerged as the most popular news medium, beating out both the web, and print: 74% of Americans watched news on television. But, news derived from there fell chiefly into two categories: 89% follow the weather on television, and 80% follow breaking news.