Jay-Z Renaming NJ Nets?, Netflix Signs DreamWorks, Google+ Hangouts Hit iPhone, Wall Street Protestors Go Mobile

Facebook Sews Up Defriending Loophole . Facebook has acted relatively quickly to close up an unexpected sharing loophole in its most recent update: Letting your friends note who had “defriended” you, in person. The site, conscious of the complex personal battles (and potentially legal action) that this move would’ve allowed has now patched its system so that defriending is more anonymous–you can of course still trawl through your friends list to see who’s not there, but it now isn’t expressed in your Timeline. –KE

–Updated 12:50 a.m. EST

Facebook Wins At Stickiness (Among Other Things). Facebook’s upcoming changes are poised to lure Facebookers into spending even more time on the social network–reading, listening to and watching things–than they do already. And how much time is that, exactly? A study by a Citigroup analyst shows off Facebook’s growing monopoly on Americans’ time today, revealing how Facebook is beating the competition hollow in terms of “stickiness,” gobbling up more and more of the share of time Americans spend online, AllThingsD reports. In comparison, Google Sites, Yahoo! Sites, AOL and Microsoft sites have all seen a plateau or drop in their share of Americans’ web time since 2005. —NS

–Updated 10:00 a.m EST

Jay-Z Nabbing Knicks Fans For Nets. Jay-Z is launching a huge campaign today to promote the New Jersey Nets basketball team, of which he is part owner, and the new Brooklyn arena they will play in beginning next fall. The campaign has a curious and innovative centerpiece: He wants New York Knicks fans to ditch their team and support the Nets, and buy season tickets in the process. Plus he’s unveiling a “new name” today for the team he part-owns. So far his campaign seems traditional, with billboard ads and taxi ad placements, but you can watch the renaming ceremony today at 10 a.m. EST on Facebook. –KE

Samsung’s 10 Million Galaxy S2s. Samsung revealed that it’s sold 10 million of its flagship S2 smartphone “into the channel” around the world–mere days after it began selling it in the U.S. through Sprint, and just ahead of its launch on AT&T. The figure represents a doubling of volume moved in just eight weeks. Samsung also revealed it expects to sell around 10 million tablet PCs in 2011 too. Meanwhile its competitive legal battle with Apple rolls on… –KE

Netflix Signs On DreamWorks. Netflix signed a deal with animation giant DreamWorks to begin streaming television shows and movies in 2013, the New York Times reports, giving the web service first access to content that’s traditionally been offered first to television networks like HBO. It’s been an action-packed few months for the web video streaming and ex-DVD-by-mail service, and some see this move as a rare recent win for the company. –NS