Jay-Z Renaming NJ Nets?, Netflix Signs DreamWorks, Google+ Hangouts Hit iPhone, Wall Street Protestors Go Mobile

Facebook Sews Up Defriending Loophole. Facebook has acted relatively quickly to close up an unexpected sharing loophole in its most recent update: Letting your friends note who had “defriended” you, in person. The site, conscious of the complex personal battles (and potentially legal action) that this move would’ve allowed has now patched its system so that defriending is more anonymous–you can of course still trawl through your friends list to see who’s not there, but it now isn’t expressed in your Timeline. –KE
–Updated 12:50 a.m. EST
Facebook Wins At Stickiness (Among Other Things). Facebook’s upcoming changes are poised to lure Facebookers into spending even more time on the social network–reading, listening to and watching things–than they do already. And how much time is that, exactly? A study by a Citigroup analyst shows off Facebook’s growing monopoly on Americans’ time today, revealing how Facebook is beating the competition hollow in terms of “stickiness,” gobbling up more and more of the share of time Americans spend online, AllThingsD reports. In comparison, Google Sites, Yahoo! Sites, AOL and Microsoft sites have all seen a plateau or drop in their share of Americans’ web time since 2005. —NS
–Updated 10:00 a.m EST
Jay-Z Nabbing Knicks Fans For Nets. Jay-Z is launching a huge campaign today to promote the New Jersey Nets basketball team, of which he is part owner, and the new Brooklyn arena they will play in beginning next fall. The campaign has a curious and innovative centerpiece: He wants New York Knicks fans to ditch their team and support the Nets, and buy season tickets in the process. Plus he’s unveiling a “new name” today for the team he part-owns. So far his campaign seems traditional, with billboard ads and taxi ad placements, but you can watch the renaming ceremony today at 10 a.m. EST on Facebook. –KE
Samsung’s 10 Million Galaxy S2s. Samsung revealed that it’s sold 10 million of its flagship S2 smartphone “into the channel” around the world–mere days after it began selling it in the U.S. through Sprint, and just ahead of its launch on AT&T. The figure represents a doubling of volume moved in just eight weeks. Samsung also revealed it expects to sell around 10 million tablet PCs in 2011 too. Meanwhile its competitive legal battle with Apple rolls on… –KE
Netflix Signs On DreamWorks. Netflix signed a deal with animation giant DreamWorks to begin streaming television shows and movies in 2013, the New York Times reports, giving the web service first access to content that’s traditionally been offered first to television networks like HBO. It’s been an action-packed few months for the web video streaming and ex-DVD-by-mail service, and some see this move as a rare recent win for the company. –NS
Google+ Hangouts Hit The iPhone. On the latest update of the Google+ app for the iOS, iPhone users will be happy to find that the video group chat service, “Hangouts,” is now alive. This brings the iPhone app up to snuff with the Android version, Engadget reports. iPhone Google+ers can now use the cameras on their iPods and iPhones to start a video chat via the app with friends on Google+. The update also renames Huddle, the group messaging service, “Messenger,” perhaps to give the low-lying feature better visibility. —NS
Twitter To Hold iOS-focused Developer Events. Twitter is nudging developers to take a closer look at its plans for getting deeper into the iPhone. It’s holding two events in October, in London and New York, to talk to developers about the company’s plan for Apple devices, TheNextWeb reports. @JasonCosta, a platform manager at Twitter, wrote on the Twitter developer blog that there would be “a heavy focus on the iOS 5 Twitter integration for developers.” —NS
–Updated 5:15 a.m. EST
#OccupyWallStreet Broadcasts March, Arrests. Over the weekend, #OccupyWallStreet protestors, some loosely affiliated with media outlet Adbusters and hacktivist collective Anonymous, got up and marched from lower Manhattan to Union Square to call attention what they believe is a broken economic policy in the U.S. As they livestreamed video and tweeted along the route, they were met with a massive assembly of police on foot and in vans, cars, scooters, and a helicopter circling overhead. Police shut down several major roads, including parts of Park Avenue (where NYPD vehicles parked, above). Protestors posted video to social media showing arrests (about 80 at most recent count), and at least one Twitter user, JRL | NONVIOLENCE, looked to be posting updates from a police van and a jail cell. Several of the videos captured what appear to be questionable use of force. –TG
Updated Sunday, 7:44 a.m. EST