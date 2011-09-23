JetBlue Airways Chairman Joel Peterson: Innovation Is Hiding In Plain Sight

Sometimes innovation doesn’t look like a new social media channel, iPhone, app, or nifty widget. In fact, Joel Peterson believes that innovation is hiding in plain sight. Peterson tells Fast Company, “It’s any time you are doing something in a better way.” The way he sees it, innovation can be simply, “tweaks around the edges [of existing products and services], and a lot of people don’t get credit.”

Peterson sees it happen all the time. Most people don’t know he’s chairman of JetBlue Airways–and the discount airline’s first investor–or that he founded Peterson Partners, a Salt Lake City-based private equity group with some half a billion dollars under management, as well as Peterson Ventures which funds startups.

Peterson’s been flying (pardon the pun) under the innovation radar for over 35 years even though he’s been the financial brawn behind a slew of such forward-thinking ventures as Bonobos, Asurion, and Mangia.

Peterson concedes that his investments over the years appear somewhat schizophrenic. But really they all have something in common, he says. “Every experience I’ve had in business is about adding value. How do you provide something to customers that’s worth more to them than it is costing them? It’s the internal or external focus of every new company I’ve ever been involved in.”

That said, Peterson admits the other tie that binds his investments is an intuitive sense. “With great talent, you tend to fall in love without the analysis being as profound as it should be. That’s great thing about having partners,” he says.

But partners aren’t always right, either. And Peterson has been talked out of a few investments that would have yielded a fortune–one such missed opportunity would have earned him 22 times the amount he invested, he recalls. “You can’t always prevail,” says Peterson ruefully, “but it probably kept me from just as many dumb deals. You empower your partners so you win and lose together.”