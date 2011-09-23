Mastodon Turns Metalheads Into Three-Jawed Minotaurs

Blame iTunes and its instant digital gratification. Blame YouTube and Vevo for making music videos ubiquitous. And blame pirates for hijacking music files and spreading them around the web before artists get to present them in pretty packages. But the fact is, “You can’t just put out an album with songs on it anymore,” says Brann Dailor, drummer for Atlanta-based, Grammy-nominated metal band Mastodon.

For the last seven years, the group has written album-length stories about the elements: Leviathan (2004) was their water album, inspired by Herman Melville; Blood Mountain (2006) was the earth record; Crack the Skye (2009) was set in air and space and was loosely based on the story of Rasputin (with references to astral-projection and the death of Dailor’s sister, Skye, at age 14). You get it. These dudes and their music–which bounces between progressive rock and big, gut-rumbling doom metal–are complex.

“We just always push ourselves to be weird and try something new and apologize for it later,” Dailor says.

But for the first time, they’ve written 14 Black Sabbath-y, Pink Floyd-ian tracks that sound more straight-ahead than anything they’ve ever done. The Hunter, out Tuesday (streaming via YouTube below), is the band’s first non-concept album. Instead, they’ve poured that creative energy into a fully interactive digital experience based on the art of A.J. Fosik (who did the cover of The Hunter and is creating set pieces for the live show), tapping the technical wizardry of digital production house Total Immersion.

Augmented reality (AR), the integration of live video and 3-D art in real time (think: the yellow line that marks a first down in televised football), is becoming more and more a part of daily life, owing to mobile visual search apps. It’s also becoming much more sophisticated. Now, the many uses of AR are rapidly evolving, and innovators are taking advantage.

Plenty of metal acts of the last 15 years have established their mythos by donning grotesque masks (think: Gwar, Slipknot). And there certainly is precedent for musicians using AR to connect with their fans. Mastodon is putting their masks on fans, using augmented reality triggered by the album art. They’re also the first band of their genre to create this kind of experience, a three-way partnership between the musicians, their label (Warner Bros), and Total Immersion, a software solutions company that has worked on the AR used in Avatar and in experiences for brands such as Coca-Cola and Mattel.