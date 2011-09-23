Now, Where Was I? 6 Strategies For Dealing With Workplace Distractions

Distractions at work are nothing new. Francesco Petrarca (Petrarch) wrote about strategies for dealing
with work distractions way back in the 1300s. In his Life
of Solitude, Petrarch offers the following advice for the medieval
scholar: “Close the doors of your senses in order to achieve solitude in the
presence of other people.” Today, you will find many people doing exactly
that in coffee shops and other public places.
Yet distractions have gotten worse, much worse, in fact, and
technology is largely to blame. As late as the 1960s, the only piece of
technology on a worker’s desk was a telephone (and maybe a typewriter).
Contrast that with today’s collage of desktop computer, notebook computer,
voice over IP (video) phone, smartphone, iPod, iPad, and other devices. Each
one of these electronic “servants” vie for the attention of its master with
beeping alerts, trendy ringtones, and flashing screens. This army of devices is
overloading us with information, and we battle to keep up.
According to the New
York Times, we consume three times more information today than we did in
1960. In fact, we are being interrupted
11 times an hour, according to Basex
Research, and these interruptions are taking an hour and a half out
of our workday, according to a recent uSamp
survey. The cost? More $10,000 per employee per year, according to
the same survey. A Stanford study found that
interruptions cost more than money; they cost us our health through increased
stress. And if you think that today’s Gen Y multitaskers are less
affected, note that another Stanford
study found that multi-taskers are actually impacted more by
interruptions than non-multi-taskers.
What can we do to fight distractions and reduce stress? Here
are six proven strategies, three for individuals and three for organizations.
Individuals
- Turn off alerts. Email and
instant message alerts are one of the biggest causes of interruptions. One
study found that 71% of people answer IM alerts within 2 seconds, and 41% of
people respond to email alerts within 15 seconds. Turning these off will do
wonders for productivity.
- Off-site, out of mind. If
you have work that requires deep thought or creativity, like writing or coming
up with new ideas, find a quiet place outside the office, like a library or
study, where there are fewer distractions.
- Be “alone in the crowd.” Follow Petrarch’s 650-year-old advice and find a way to shut out the world in
crowded spaces. For example, work in a café with a pair of headphones. Many
people find it easy to shut out distractions when they are not targeted at
them.
Organizations
- Create email policies. Limit the number of email recipients for a given message. Limit the length of
an email thread, and encourage people to pick up the phone instead of sending
endless emails. Discourage the use of email’s “cc” capability.
- Create meeting policies. Not all meetings need to be an hour or a half hour. Shorten meetings and make
sure computers are closed (unless needed for note taking), phones are off, and
insist that texting is strictly verboten.
- Reduce context switching. Workers change windows 37 times an hour, on
average, according to the New York Times. We use too many applications to get work done. We spend the day
cutting information from one window into another; all this toggling is sapping
us of our ability to work. New
collaboration tools are actually making things worse. Forrester Research found
that 61% of organizations have invested in 5 or more collaboration tools, but
that most of them are not being used effectively. At one of my recent seminars, one participant
went as far as to say, “If I have to use one more productivity tool, I won’t
get ANY work done.” The key is to make what you have already work better by
integrating them so typical workflows like document and knowledge sharing are
contained in a work context.
[Image: Flickr user joshuahoffmanphoto]