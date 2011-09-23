Now, Where Was I? 6 Strategies For Dealing With Workplace Distractions

Distractions at work are nothing new. Francesco Petrarca (Petrarch) wrote about strategies for dealing

with work distractions way back in the 1300s. In his Life

of Solitude, Petrarch offers the following advice for the medieval

scholar: “Close the doors of your senses in order to achieve solitude in the

presence of other people.” Today, you will find many people doing exactly

that in coffee shops and other public places.

Yet distractions have gotten worse, much worse, in fact, and

technology is largely to blame. As late as the 1960s, the only piece of

technology on a worker’s desk was a telephone (and maybe a typewriter).

Contrast that with today’s collage of desktop computer, notebook computer,

voice over IP (video) phone, smartphone, iPod, iPad, and other devices. Each

one of these electronic “servants” vie for the attention of its master with

beeping alerts, trendy ringtones, and flashing screens. This army of devices is

overloading us with information, and we battle to keep up.

According to the New

York Times, we consume three times more information today than we did in

1960. In fact, we are being interrupted

11 times an hour, according to Basex

Research, and these interruptions are taking an hour and a half out

of our workday, according to a recent uSamp

survey. The cost? More $10,000 per employee per year, according to

the same survey. A Stanford study found that

interruptions cost more than money; they cost us our health through increased

stress. And if you think that today’s Gen Y multitaskers are less

affected, note that another Stanford

study found that multi-taskers are actually impacted more by

interruptions than non-multi-taskers.

What can we do to fight distractions and reduce stress? Here

are six proven strategies, three for individuals and three for organizations.

Individuals

Turn off alerts. Email and

instant message alerts are one of the biggest causes of interruptions. One

study found that 71% of people answer IM alerts within 2 seconds, and 41% of

people respond to email alerts within 15 seconds. Turning these off will do

wonders for productivity.

you have work that requires deep thought or creativity, like writing or coming

up with new ideas, find a quiet place outside the office, like a library or

study, where there are fewer distractions.

crowded spaces. For example, work in a café with a pair of headphones. Many

people find it easy to shut out distractions when they are not targeted at

them.

Organizations