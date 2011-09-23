Tangled, Too: Why A Wireless World Will Never Exist

Apple recently filed a patent, as the hardware giant often loves to do for defensive or real-tech purposes, that tries to simplify some of the wires threading to and from your iPod, iPhone, Mac and wall-wart charger. It’s clever, and it will add to other efforts like Thunderbolt to simplify–and empower–the wires that connect our gear together. But this is also proof positive that despite a plethora of radio-based wireless innovations, the humble (irritating, coiling, roller-chair-snagging, cat-tempting) copper wires we all love and hate are here for ages to come.

Apple’s patent starts with a simple idea: When your iPhone and Mac are on a desk, odds are one or both will be plugged into a wall charger, and you may well have your iPod cable hanging from your Mac’s USB socket too–so why not just marry up these cables, and reduce the number of wires as well as items plugged in? The innovation: the same cable charging your Mac will also share data down to the wall wart, which has another socket on it for your iPhone. It’ll reduce your cable count slightly, as well as simplify the tangle on your desk and the number of wires you need to slot into your bag. But it’s still wired.

Likewise Apple and Intel’s innovation with Thunderbolt. The plan is to dramatically change how you connect peripherals–adding fantastical data speeds and allowing simple connections like wiring your laptop to a monitor, then daisy-chaining another monitor off that, and then an external hard drive off this second screen. Thunderbolt may be a plan to take over every wire on your desk, and (when hardware manufacturers get up to speed and drop the price of the cabling) it’ll definitely simplify things. But it’s still wired. In the future Intel’s teased a super-high-speed variant which’ll transmit data at still faster rates over a fiber optic, and power over traditional copper wire. But it’s still also based on wiring–a long cable that thrums with data and power, but which still has to be plugged into something at both ends.

Alongside these innovations is USB 3.0. If Thunderbolt only ever appeals to a minority (which would be a shame, because like the earlier, similar, but now mainly obsoleted FireWire tech, it’s superior to its peers) then there’s still USB 3.0 to think about. It too offers fantastic speeds, but not the smart daisy-chaining capabilities of Thunderbolt, meaning your cabling to your USB hub wired to printers, drives, and USB mug warmer will still be roughly the same. Wired. Tangly.

Apple’s tried earlier innovations to get around some of the tangle, including its wildly successful MagSafe connector that just lightly yanks out of its socket, undamaged, if you happen to trip over the trailing cable that’s powering your Mac. But while innovative, you can’t dodge the fact this is still a wire. And for the time being at least, Apple seems closely wedded to its iPod connector protocol–shunning initiatives to adopt a microUSB connector as a standard for phones and other portable gizmos–simply because it’s familiar, it just works, there’s a host of compatible peripherals out there, and the 30-pins of the format allow much deeper interaction between the inner hardware and whatever you plug into it.

Wireless updates and syncs may well be coming to the iPhone in the next software update, but Apple will still need you to plug the thing in to charge it and connect to iTunes sometimes. Samsung was so impressed with the standard that when it cloned the iPad, it even managed to include a very similar connector into its Galaxy Tab slate PCs.