Betsy Aoki Brings Social To Search At Bing

“We really believe in the power of connecting with your friends to get to the best information,” Bing’s Social Media Program Manager, Betsy Aoki tells Fast Company. After spearheading Microsoft’s corporate blogging program, the tech giant asked Aoki to bring her unbridled enthusiasm for online community to help their nascent search engine tap the wisdom of the crowd. Her approach has been aggressive friendship: Bing has integrated Twitter and Facebook into search results, has been diligent about social media customer service, and they even brought together an all-star developer “social hackathon” to help education crowdfunding portal, Donors Choose, create more loyal users.

“The Algorithm Is Good, But It’s Not Good Enough.”

Social media is “really about the human proclivity offline, as well as online, to want to connect with other people,” explains Aoki. “There’s a business and societal gain to people sharing information.”

For Bing, which touts itself as the premier destination for making decisions about where to shop, eat, and travel, social connections are a treasure trove of accurate user preference data.

“Someone who knows me well” says Aoki, “will never recommend a cheap Mexican restaurant to me, because they know I won’t be happy with it.” In other words, a computer, simply tracking online behavior, can’t compete with the knowledge of someone’s best friend. “There are certain things where the algorithm is good, but it’s not good enough.”

As a result, Bing has a been on a social media integration shopping spree, integrating Facebook and Twitter into all types of results: Friend “likes” will show up under hotel and restaurant search results, there’s a streamlined way to ask for friend recommendations while shopping, and Bing will even alert you to friends in the area of a trip being planned.