Infographic Of The Day: The Most Famous Haircuts In Movie History

Offhand, I can’t think of any that are missing here, and that’s obviously part of the continuing charm of Popchart Lab–the sense that these guys have spent some backbreaking hours mining all the detritus of popular culture, pulling up nuggets that you totally forgot about but totally love. Check it out:





Just from a sheer graphical standpoint, it’s sort of amazing how much the people who wore these haircuts are visible despite the total lack of any facial features besides eyebrows and beards: