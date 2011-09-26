How To Get A Job In America

President Obama wants to spend $447 billion to boost the economy. The American Jobs Act will cut taxes for employers and most families, build roads and renovate schools, and provide unnamed assistance for the unemployed. But it remains uncertain if any of that is going to lead the jobless to rewarding gigs that make full use of their talents.

We all know that finding a job these days isn’t easy, and it isn’t much like how your parents found jobs. Depending on how you count it, the unemployment rate is stubbornly stuck somewhere between 9 and 16 percent. To get ahead, and get in the right slot, you need to think beyond searching Monster.com and showing up with a suit and tie. In 2012, you’ll need to build your brand, become the kind of consummate networker you never thought you were, and think differently about work.

Here’s advice from the front lines of the battle for the next paycheck.

Join a coworking space

Coworking is an open-plan

office space where remote workers and freelancers gather and reap the

camaraderie benefits of an office without the Dilbert-esque drawbacks.

More and more cities are seeing coworking spots (or more informal Jelly

get-togethers) rise up. Stopping in and making friends not only gets

you away from your pets and your way-too-close fridge, it can give you

rare, unique leads among the small businesses and startups that are the best sources for jobs.

A new overview on coworking and where it’s headed, “Working in the UnOffice,”

is peppered with stories of small firms picking up workers from within

their coworking space, or through contacts made around the coffee. The

founders of Integrum Technologies tell the authors that they’ve hired 10 people out of the Gangplank

coworking space. “[These hires were] freelancers or individuals who

[came] in and started to be part of the community, which made it very

easy for us to identify their character and their strength, to see if

they were a good fit on our team.”