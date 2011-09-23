More Perks, Lower Prices: Tips For Booking Hotels For Business Travel

Overlooked in the media coverage about the recovery in business travel during the first half of 2011 is the fact that hotel demand has tipped upward too. As business travelers (or road warriors, as I like to call them) return to the road in greater numbers this year, the slowdown in hotel expansion has become apparent. We’ve all experienced higher occupancy rates and higher prices. More fee-based services (and higher fees) are also a feature of the new economy of business traveler.

What’s a road warrior to do?

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. There are several tactics business travelers can use to deal with booking and pricing issues. First, bite the bullet on location. Sure, as a Travel Leaders study reported, location is the prime factor for road warriors in selecting a hotel. I generally follow the rule that it is always much easier to get out of a major city during commute times than to get in. Also, staying in a downtown area usually makes your options way more open when you want to catch up with a business contact over coffee or lunch or whatever. Renting cars gets to be more expensive and logistically nightmarish as time goes by; I really tend to avoid it. When you are visiting a smaller city on business, however, it pays to look beyond the small center city and rent a car. Rates in the suburbs are usually far more competitive than downtown, but you’re still close. So, when location is not critical on a business trip, don’t get stuck thinking “I’ve got to stay in center city.” On the other hand, if your finance manager tells you to rent a car for an overnight in Parsippany, that probably will be a too distant to ensure you can navigate rush hour and still make your appointments.

DO YOUR HOMEWORK. If your company has a managed travel plan you may already be reaping the rewards of negotiated rates; these usually decline in cost the more you use them. This is one huge reason that it doesn’t pay to circumvent company policies. But if your company gives you the latitude to find better hotel bargains or just doesn’t have a policy, it behooves you to check out key discount travel websites. You might check out sites like Kayak because it does comparison shopping for you. Just remember, when you book a hotel yourself you should always confirm at the front desk that the rate they are charging is what you had booked. For complex trips I prefer an honest-to-goodness travel agent, because they know how to help me make the best choices, avoid the pitfalls, and often find deals that aren’t really obvious–or even available–on the Internet.

WORD OF MOUTH. Even if your company doesn’t have a negotiated rate, some secondary hotels will give you a break. Talk to them. If you’re a loyal customer, they won’t want to lose you. Talk to colleagues and friends. Often word of mouth will turn up bargains–and disclose problems–that you otherwise wouldn’t hear about. Naturally, you can share this intelligence via Facebook and Twitter.

YOU GET WHAT YOU PUT IN. If you want to find a pearl, you have to dig. Many business travelers are just too busy. Still, if you can invest the time, one of your first stops should be the Business Travel Center at TripAdvisor.com, which features other road warriors’ advice from first-person experience. To some extent, I like to think I can be my own trip advisor. So whenever I visit a city afoot, and assuming I can fit it into my schedule, I like to swing by a good-looking hotel and take a spin through the lobby. Those I can’t investigate, I make a note to myself to check on next time.