5 Steps To Turn Your Customers Into Brand Advocates

We all understand that a new model is emerging in the world of marketing. This new model is being fueled by the increase in intelligence by both the consumer and technology delivering the message. It’s more about personalization of content than the number of people we reach. It is also about communicating to an individual in order to earn that peer recommendation, and the creation of the brand advocate. We want to focus on the “who” instead of the “how many.” It is also about being smarter with your database of contacts, because the concepts and ideals behind the mass marketing model are fading.

In order to have a new model, you must have an old model. When you define the traditional marketing approach it is important to look at the different types of data. Traditionally we tend to focus three data points:

Transactional – What did the person buy and how much did they pay?

Generational – Are they a baby boomer, millennial, or generation X?

Geographical – Where does this person live? What is the zip code?

It has become easier to define the value of each data point. Did customer X spend $200 in the store? Send them a coupon for additional shopping. However, we are starting to see a change in the way a consumer buys. Amazon figured it out with recommended reading and shopping. This is a push toward more focused data to strengthen the sales lifecycle of the consumer. And it is this change in the sales lifecycle–or the number of steps a customer must take to truly become an advocate of a brand–is also changing the data behind that lifecycle. It is not as simple as purchase and share. It is about education, support, and development. A new world is emerging, one that defines the personalization of marketing content directly to the consumer.

Data and metrics have always been important. The three data points listed above are the foundation in the world of direct-response marketing like direct mail and email. However, there are two other data points that define this “Amazon-like” personalized marketing.

Aspirational – Why did the person actually buy or want to buy a product? What is the deeper meaning behind the purchase intent? If you want to sell to an individual, it’s important to understand their needs, not a survey group.

Psychological – How does the person interact with the world? How do they consume content? Are they a driver or intuitive? Creative or analytical?

This focus is more on the individual than the mass market. With technology available that allows individualized and variable content, it is important to find ways to drive an individual to provide information around the two “emotional” data points. With all five data points being successfully delivered to a customer, they feel like you (the brand) is listening to them. They feel important. All five data points are extremely important when feeding content through a customer’s life cycle, whether new or old.

All this is to say, the best customer is a sharing customer. We have a huge opportunity to build each individual being captured through the marketing process, whether you are using billboards, direct mail, email, or social. Each individual should be taken through the process of education and community involvement.