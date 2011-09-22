Applying Superstar Compensation To White-Collar Professionals

Many professional athletes have incentive-laden contracts based on performance.

Last month, NFL quarterback Michael Vick signed a new $100 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him one of the highest paid athletes in football. When the contract amount was announced, it was not immediately apparent (unless you dug a little deeper) that only $40 million is actually guaranteed. This “base pay” is only 40% of the compensation package, leaving 60% at risk, based on performance. In even simpler terms: for every $1 of base pay Vick can earn an extra $1.50 based on results.

This ratio provides the proper risk versus reward for both parties. Vick will earn his whopping $100 million only if he stays healthy enough to lead the team for the next six years and only if he achieves certain on-field results. The variable amount in his contract must be “re-earned” each year. This demonstrates that organizations are willing to pay a high premium for great performance.

This athletic analogy describes the concept of variable compensation (a model where an employee receives a low base and dramatically higher performance bonuses), and how risk-sharing (in this case between athlete and team) can be applied to help encourage more hiring by employers at a time when job creation globally is arguably our biggest economic challenge.

The most common type of variable pay today is the commission model. Sales reps make a low base salary, but are primarily compensated for their results (not their time). However, in most corporations, “pay for performance” is not a common compensation model. In 2009, variable pay represented only 12% of overall compensation, and the number is expected to be 25% of white collar pay by 2030.

With U.S. unemployment stuck at 9% and job creation on everyone’s mind, why aren’t more companies looking at this model?