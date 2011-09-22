Making Your Product Profitable Before You Sell It

Great companies and brands create profitable products long before they ever ship them. So, why is it that so many people insist on creating something, and then seeing if people want it? These days, this is the hallmark difference between those who sink, and those who swim.

It’s not just solo entrepreneurs who make the mistake of spending lots of time and energy creating something before determining if the market wants it or not. Big companies make the same mistake. They assume they know what people want, and they fail.

The smart people make it big by selling out their products before they ship (see: Apple). I believe there is a lesson to be learned here. Let’s look at a few examples of products selling out before they create and ship:

The Apple iPhone. Sure, Apple creates the product before it pre-sells the iPhone. But the company also has mastered the art of building up desire and anticipation before the product is available for purchase. Before it’s ready to ship, they presell the hell out of it. Tim Ferris’ Four Hour Body. Like many authors, Tim Ferris made sure there was demand for his book by carefully crafting a compelling story to get people excited. Then he made it available for presell. Threadless T-shirts. Designs are crowdsourced and voted by the Threadless community. The only designs put on a shirt are the ones that get the most votes from users. Seems to be working pretty well for them.

Essentially, all these people are ensuring that their products will sell before they spend a bunch of time and money creating them. Seems like a smart strategy, right?

It’s one I’ve been using as well. I pay close attention to the feedback from my audience and buyers to shape the direction of my offerings. If no one wants it, I don’t make it. It seems simple, but you’d be surprised how many people do the opposite.

So, how can you ensure that what you create is successful before you create it?