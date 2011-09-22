Humbled, Color’s Bill Nguyen Friends Facebook

Color, once Silicon Valley’s most-hyped mobile app, is recasting itself at today’s f8 conference of Facebook developers, the New York Times reports. But just six months ago at the official launch of Color, founder Bill Nguyen told Fast Company that, “Facebook is broken.”

It’s a sensational move, even for a man known in Silicon Valley for his dizzying pivots.

To understand why, rewind to March 23rd, when Nguyen said Color, backed by $41 million in VC money, would become the Facebook killer. “Everything that Facebook built as a technology is based on old technology,” he said. “IBM didn’t survive the PC, none of the PC guys survived the web, and I don’t think any of the web guys will survive the Post PC world.”

But VCs, technophiles, app enthusiasts, and Nguyen watched the app spectacularly implode. Shortly after the app’s release, users started fleeing Nguyen’s “elastic network”–a social network that would shift based on people’s proximity and level of interaction–and rating the app a measly one or two stars out of five, a death knell. In order for Color to work, enough users had to be in the same location, but because Color hadn’t built any groundswell, users arrived to a social network that more closely resembled a ghost town. “Within 30 minutes [of the launch] I realized, ‘Oh my God, it’s broken. Holy shit, we totally fucked up,” Nguyen told Fast Company this August. “I thought we were going to build a better Facebook. My reaction was like putting your finger into a light socket. You know something went very wrong.”

So guess where Nguyen intends to put the new Color app? “It dawned on me that Facebook IS the platform. This is the new operating system,” Nguyen says of his company’s Olympic gold medal-level pivot. “I mean you can’t survive without it. It’s the everything.” It dawned on Nguyen that instead of trying to build an entirely new social network from scratch, why not just glom onto the most ubiquitous one? “I think that this evolution that’s happened over the past six months is, ‘Oh my God there already is this great invention, and it’s called Facebook.” So instead of trying to kill Facebook, Nguyen is trying to pull a Mark Pincus and sit atop the social network. “Instead of being scared of it [Facebook], we’re all in,” says Nguyen. “So if Facebook kicks us out, we’re toast. Done. Dead.”

The new version of Color, which will bear the same name, pulls in photos from users’ Facebook friends and share them via Color’s mobile app. The new Color will also let users create, edit, and share group photo albums, a function users can’t do currently on Facebook, the Times reports. But Nguyen tells the Times Color will let users “visit” one another–tune in to video broadcast by Color users wherever they are (at a concert, wedding, or business meeting, for example).