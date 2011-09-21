Time For Apple To Kill The iPod

According to several leaked parts and info coming from Apple’s Eastern supply chain, the company is not refreshing the iPod Touch much on Oct. 4, if at all. Apart from perhaps an uprated A5 CPU, grabbed from the updated iPhone, and apart from a lick of white paint, the flagship of the iPod lineup is not even being redesigned. It’s a minimal-effort update, because Apple’s attention is better spent elsewhere right now. In fact, it’s time for the entire iPod line to go, while it can leave on a high note, being regarded as one of the most transformational consumer devices ever made.

Apple sells four varieties of iPod today: The diminutive, screenless Shuffle for $49, the Nano for about $149, the touch from $229, and the Classic from $249. And Apple should kill ’em all. Here’s why.

The Classic dinosaur still sports Apple’s trademarked “clickwheel,” and it hasn’t changed much in engineering or UI design for years; it’s only added storage space as the tech behind hard disks improves (now coming with a 160 GB hard drive, but at the cost of a quarter of the price of an entire MacBook Air or half an iPad). We predicted its death a while back, but Apple kept it on sale–presumably appealing to a niche hardcore music fan who prefers to take their entire music collection (40,000 songs) or 200 hours of video on the road with them. But Apple’s moving away from magnetic drive storage altogether, and killing the Classic would be an easy decision for them, even if it’s true the costs of making the thing must’ve been shaved down to razor thinness over its years of optimized production. We’re guessing Apple will drop the hammer on the Classic next month.

The Shuffle packs just 2 GB of flash RAM. It’s small, quirky, cheap, and appeals to the entry level (and perhaps youth) markets. Apple introduced it to energize the iPod line and sell to a more mass audience, and when it arrived in January 2005 it was the first iPod to use flash memory. It competes in a very crowded space with branded and rebranded products from a huge number of peers, and for its price it’s possible to get a comparable MP3 player that has a screen–albeit without the Apple cachet. Apple likely doesn’t make huge profits on the device, although its manufacturing costs and BOM must be pretty small–it’s instead relying on profit by mass sales. Apple could easily exit this market and aim for yet more profitable segments.

The Nano has been through several innovations, and with its tiny touchscreen and iOS look-alike interface, it completely shook up the mid-price MP3 market when it arrived in 2010. We’ve seen that Apple has experimented with augmenting the Nano’s capabilities–incuding with a camera, which may arrive in its 2011 refresh, but we’ll talk more about the Nano later, as this could be the one iPod Apple shouldn’t kill.

The Touch is the big Apple surprise–it’s sales have been stellar since it launched, possibly because it offered the hugely desirable app experience offered by the iPhone at a lower price (and sacrificing phone and roaming 3G Net capabiltiies). According to some analysis, it’s responsible for one third of sales of iOS devices to date (60 million sales, roughly, to mid-2011), matching the flagships iPad and iPhone. Apple’s gently upgraded its capabilities and design as the years have passed, adding new features but always being careful to keep them lagging the iPhone so no cannibalization happens–apart from storage, which the touch beats the iPhone for.