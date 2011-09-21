Why Blockbuster Should Go After Qwikster, Not Netflix

Joe Clayton, CEO of Dish Network, the company that recently acquired Blockbuster, has had a good couple of months–without really doing too much to bolster the Blockbuster brand. Instead, he’s just kicked back, microwaved a bowl of popcorn, and watched as Netflix has assumed the role of evil movie villain.

The tragedy begins back in July, when Netflix announced a 60% price hike for one of its subscription plans. Customers almost immediately swamped the company’s blog with more than 12,000 comments. But reaction to Netflix’s revelation yesterday that it would be splitting up its streaming and DVD business (the latter launching as Qwikster.com) has been twice as bad: more than 24,000 responses currently clog Netflix’s comment section.

The general feeling? Negative bordering on hateful. All of the top comments, based on the number of Facebook “Likes,” drip with vitriol. One commenter referred to Netflix’s decision as corporate suicide; another called it an “epic fail” and promised to cancel; and still another said, “I loved you, Netflix, but I feel like the wife who wakes up seven years later and wonders what happened to the man she married.” (I could not find a positive comment with triple-digit Facebook “Likes.”) On Twitter, the sentiment has been even worse. Social analytics firm Crimson Hexagon, which helped us scan tweets over the past 24 hours, found that of the 86,997 opinions it analyzed, roughly 43% were negative, with 10% saying CEO Reed Hastings’s letter was too little too late; 19% saying they disliked the “Qwikster” name; and 14% signaling they are against the services being split. Another 28% simply passed along the news via Twitter (which we’ll assume represents neutral opinion). Just 12% agreed with Netflix’s decision.

Netflix says it’s all part of a larger plan, and that its main issue has been poor communication with consumers. Some, such as venture capitalist Mark Suster, have applauded Netflix’s bold moves. But it’s safe to assume that the average Netflix subscriber is either incredibly pissed or incredibly confused–in fact, last week, the company adjusted its guidance, citing worse-than-expect subscriber declines of roughly a million customers.

Can Blockbuster capitalize on the negative sentiment?