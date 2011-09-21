Is Now the Right Time To Raise Capital?

Startup fever is in full gear these days. Between the LinkedIn IPO, billion-dollar valuations, and enthusiasm in the investment community, there’s a lot of energy around entrepreneurship right now. These are exciting days for those of us running startups. Thankfully, the economic mood surrounding startups changed substantially from when we launched Urban Interns in late 2008/early 2009.

Confident in our belief that our business idea was timely (despite the economy), we launched our company and raised money during that time. Only about 10% of women-owned businesses receive angel-investment funding. Thus, as a business led by two female cofounders, we felt a particular sense of pride as we crossed that threshold and secured investment capital to grow our company.

As a result, we’re often asked for our advice on fundraising. People want to know how we did it and if we have any tips or success strategies for other entrepreneurs. While we do our best to share the how, we always start with the first–and perhaps most important–question: whether it is the right time to raise capital. The following three questions are a good starting point for doing the analysis with your business.

Do You Understand the Economics of Your Business?

By the time you start raising money, you should have enough data to validate that your business needs funding and the correct amount you should be asking investors for. The more you figure out by leveraging sweat equity in the early days, the better off you’ll be.

Keep in mind that you’re not just “raising money,” you’re raising a specific dollar amount, which you’ll presumably spend on specific items. Go ahead and sketch out what those items are. Do you need to rebuild a website? Get proposals ahead of time to understand exactly how much that web build will cost. Do you need marketing money? What marketing channels will you be using and what return you can expect on each?