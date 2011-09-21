Word-Of-Mouth Marketing: We All Want To Keep Up With The Joneses

It was close to midnight, Paciﬁc Standard Time, as one truck after another crept down a quiet, gated village road in the heart of Laguna Beach, one of the most beautiful oceanside communities in Southern California (as well as one of the most afﬂuent and most expensive). Most of the ornate, sprawling stucco houses were in shadows, their owners asleep–with the exception of the very last house on the block. Considering the time of night, it was unusual to see one, let alone several, vehicles on the road. Yet ﬁve or six trucks stood silhouetted in the driveway and along the front curb, as workers silently unloaded camera equipment and cardboard boxes, then carried them inside the house.

What was about to take place over the next eight weeks was among the most risky and unconventional operations my team and I had ever concocted. Inspired by the 2010 Hollywood movie The Joneses, about a family of stealth marketers who move into an upper-middle-class neighborhood to peddle their wares to their unsuspecting neighbors, my scheme was both simple and ambitious: to test the power of word-of-mouth marketing.

By ﬁlming a “real” family in spontaneous, unscripted situations and scenarios, from barbecues to champagne brunches to shopping expeditions, we would document how the Morgensons’s circle of friends responded to speciﬁc brands and products the Morgensons brought into their lives. When put face-to-face with another family’s “enviable” lifestyle–and the brands and products that sustain it–would they want all the things that family has? And more important, would this inﬂuence be so powerful as to make them actually go out and buy those things?

With the help of 35 video cameras (17 hidden from view) and 25 microphones tucked away inside the furniture and ﬁxtures, the results of this clandestine operation would ultimately reveal something shocking: that the most powerful hidden persuader of them all isn’t in your television set or on the shelves of your supermarket or even lurking in your smartphone. It’s a far more pervasive inﬂuence that’s around you virtually every waking moment: your very own friends and neighbors.

After watching the hundreds of hours of footage, I could come to only one conclusion: There’s nothing quite so persuasive as observing someone we respect or admire using a brand or product. At the end of the experience, when asked to rate how inﬂuenced they were by the Morgensons’s recommendations on a scale of one to ten, Eric and Gina’s friends unanimously answered, “Ten out of ten.”