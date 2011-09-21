The Syrian War Crowdsourcing Experiment

Think of it as a DIY intelligence agency: An ambitious collaborative project is inviting volunteers to help crowdsource human rights intelligence from the Syrian rebellion. The joint project, organized by the Standby Task Force and Amnesty International USA‘s (AIUSA) Science for Human Rights Program, is distributing up-to-date satellite imagery to volunteers who will search for signs of troop movements, demonstrations, and military actions. Image analysis for the project began in early September.

The Standby Task Force’s Patrick Meier told Fast Company that the satellite imagery was obtained through DigitalGlobe, who have “kindly provided very recent high resolution satellite imagery for this human rights project.”

AIUSA’s Science for Human Rights Program specializes in analyzing satellite imagery from around the world for signs of demonstrations, inter-ethnic warfare, and other potential indicators of human rights violations.

Volunteers involved in the project are digging through Syrian satellite images and tagging suspicious images through the Tomnod platform. Participants in the crowdsourcing project, most of whom have backgrounds in crisis mapping, are provided with documentation that explains how to spot military vehicles, troop movements, checkpoints, and aircraft. All mass gatherings found in the satellite images are also tagged and examined by Amnesty International USA. AIUSA will only analyze images that have been tagged by at least three volunteers.

Tags used in the project include ”burnt and/or darkened building features,” “military equipment in residential areas,” “equipment/persons on top of buildings indicating potential sniper positions,” and “shelters composed of different materials than surrounding structures.” As of September 19, volunteers have tagged 2,098 features in 1,922 separate images.