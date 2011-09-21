Two Versions Of The Perfect Leader Go Head To Head. Who Triumphs?

With all the talk of presidential candidacy in the air, it

seems like a good time to revisit an enduring question: What kind of leader do people want? Moreover, what kind of leader should I be if I want to rise to the top? Research suggests two different and somewhat contradictory

answers.

According to one theory, people want a leader who is “one of

us.” In other words, they want

someone representative of the group

or organization to which they belong. Representative leaders draw their power from successfully conveying the

sense that they will protect the group’s core values. (This turns out to be particularly desirable in “us vs.

them” situations, when one group is competing against or is threatened by

another.) They inspire liking,

loyalty, and a sense of connectedness. These are the leaders you “want to drink a beer with.”

Many argue, however, that what people really want is someone

exceptional, rather than

representative. They want a bold,

charismatic visionary who wants to

take the group in a new direction. Visionary leaders don’t blend in; they stand out. They are risk-takers and

innovators. They have

strongly-held views on what the group should be doing differently. They

offer “change you can believe in,” and can be very inspiring.

So, which kind of leader rises to the top? Do people want a leader who focuses on

who they are, or who they could be? Psychologists Nir Halevy, Yair Berson, and Adam Galinsky set

out to find the answer in a series of new studies, pitting one style of leadership

against the other to see which style is generally preferred, and why.

They found, across five studies, that people overwhelmingly

prefer visionary leaders–particularly when there is a crisis creating high

levels of stress, like a natural disaster, a recession, or looming takeover.

Visionary leaders attracted more followers, made people feel

more strongly identified with the group, and inspired more collective

action. They also helped group

members channel their negative emotions more effectively, and enabled them to

find their work more interesting and enjoyable.