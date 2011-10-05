Innovation Uncensored Agenda & New Speakers Announced!

We’re excited to announce the agenda for Innovation Uncensored San Francisco and 3 new speakers, including:
- Padmasree Warrior, SVP, Engineering & CTO, Cisco
- Seth Priebatsch, Chief Ninja, SCVNGR
- Lauren Anderson, Innovation Director, Collaborative Consumption
The event is fast approaching which means space,
precious space, is running out. Innovation Uncensored has previously lured luminaries like FX Networks’ master greenlighter (the man who said “yes” to Louie, Justified, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and more) John Landgraf, megaentrepreneur Sean Parker, and all-round businessman and rockstar Jared Leto (below).
As in the past, the size of the event is limited because we want all the
innovators in the room to have direct access to one another to foster
inspiration and networking.
Sign up now to secure a seat — tickets are going fast!
Here’s a quick glance at the agenda.*
How Do We Coexist?
Lyndon Rive, CEO, SolarCity
David Cush, President & CEO, Virgin America
The Future of the Social Web
Padmasree Warrior, SVP, Engineering and CTO, Cisco
A Brand New (Business) Game: Interchange Zero
Seth Priebatsch, Chief Ninja, SCVNGR
Connecting the Social Experience
Alison Moore, SVP, Digital Platforms, HBO
Nathan Hubbard, CEO, Ticketmaster
Ten Steps to Success
Scott Case, CEO, Startup America Partnership
The Creative Mission
Gary White, Executive Director and Cofounder, Water.org
Doug Ulman, President & CEO, Livestrong
The Rise of Collaborative Consumption
Lauren Anderson, Innovation Director, Collaborative Consumption
The Reinvention of A Brand
John Donahoe, President & CEO, eBay, Inc.
Next Generation Needs
Kathleen J. Powell, Cofounder & President, Cinequest
Franklin Leonard, VP, Creative Affairs, Overbrook Entertainment; Creator, CEO, the Black List
Craig Newmark, Founder and Customer Service Representative, craigslist; Founder, craigconnects
Sarah Ross, Founding Partner, West Studios
How to Spend $100 Million
Mayor Cory Booker, City of Newark, NJ
Disrupting the Status Quo
Robby Kwok, Head of Business Development, LinkedIn
Dave Morin, CEO and Cofounder, Path
Eric Feng, CEO, Erly
Lessons of the Day
Networking Reception
*Agenda subject to change
Follow the conversation on Twitter #IU11.
[Image: Flickr user El Frito]