3 Trends That Will Define The Future Of Infographics

Now that everyone loves them, early adopters and forward thinkers want to know what is next for the infographic. Is this just the beginning of a visual revolution, or have they already jumped the shark? This is an important question, especially for those who are making large investments in the medium, such as publishers and marketers.

Is the Infographic Dead?

My cofounder, Jason Lankow, says it well when people ask about the fate of infographics in the face of increasing web saturation. As he describes it, we are seeing the death of the novelty of infographics, not a decline in their value. Just as the popularity of a new musical genre does not affect its legitimacy (right, hipsters?), the prevalence of infographics does not limit the opportunity to use the medium to create something of incredible quality and utility. The data boom and growing need to display complex concepts simply ensure that these opportunities for graphic visualizations will be plentiful in the years to come.

Infographics at Present

Infographics have been utilized for hundreds of years for various purposes, but have taken on a new face in the last few years, with a bit of help from the Internet. Static graphics are by far the most common medium, likely due to the fact that they are the easiest to create and host. This also affects the success of graphic distribution, as an image file that is simple to download, upload, and re-post is more appealing to media outlets and blogs looking for fresh and interesting content to share on the web.



Interactive Infographics

Interactive infographics, typically Flash-based, are also becoming more common for use in editorial content. These allow designers and developers to visualize multiple layers of data in a single interface, while providing a dynamic user experience for the viewer. The obvious drawback in creating Flash interactives is the lack of support on the iPhone and iPad. While this is an increasingly serious limitation, the ease of development can often outweigh this consideration, and still net a very positive effect.

Motion Graphics

Utilizing motion and animation in infographics is another current trend that is on the rise. These motion graphics are usually narrative-based, and use a combination of illustration, data visualization, and kinetic text to inform a viewer on a particular topic. While this provides an entirely different viewer experience, this medium is valuable in walking the viewer through an explanation or presenting an opinion. These can also be useful in more brand-centric messaging, by bringing the information to life for the desired audience.

The Future of Infographics

Over the past year, we have seen an evolution in the way people are thinking about infographics. Diverse applications are opening up the realm of what is possible and valuable through innovation.