The Future Of The Present

The Internet, by and large, is a selfish place. Tech startups are so often driven by the ego–not just the ego of their founders, but the ego of their users. “What can this service do for me?” we tend to ask of the latest technological marvel. “How will it improve my life?”

It’s refreshing, then, to encounter a spate of startups that are looking to reboot selflessness. A series of gift-giving startups want to rethink the gift, by hacking both the gift card and the cumbersome process of group gift-buying.

Tim Bentley first got the idea for Giftly last November. He wanted to buy a gift certificate for his mother at her favorite Vermont restaurant, but when he called them up, they said they weren’t set up for that. Bentley began to wonder why you even needed a merchant’s participation to give a gift to be redeemed at their location. Bentley came to realize that in the era of a smartphone, you could create “a gift card that works absolutely everywhere.”

With Giftly, which officially launched earlier this month, the gift-giver can buy a virtual gift card at any business they want. The giver can even custom-tailor a shopping spree or a night out on the town across several businesses, with different amounts selected for each stop. “The ones we find most creative are when people really make an experience for their friend,” Bentley tells Fast Company.

Say my mother buys me $30 to spend at the United Artists theater in Union Square in New York, plus $70 to spend on dinner at Union Square Café. (Thanks, Mom!) I receive an email telling me about her generosity. Next time I’m out at the theater, I check in with my smartphone. Funds are credited to my credit card on the spot. If I don’t spend the full $30 at the theater, no worries: that extra money isn’t wasted; there are no frustrating remainders with a Giftly. (Traditionally, about 20% of gift card value goes unused, says Bentley, a situation he hopes Giftly will rectify.)

Since the funds are credited prior to purchase, doesn’t that enable to recipient to cut and run? I might check in at the restaurant and movie theater and spend my $100 on something else, after all. “We find that for the most part, social pressure alone” leads recipients to use the money as intended, says Bentley, declining to offer exact figures. Giftly also encourages recipients to send a thank-you email upon redeeming a gift.