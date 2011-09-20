Google+ Open To All, Personalized Sports Radio From ESPN And Slacker,”Minority Report” Ads In-Bound, Facebook’s “Want” Button

Instagram Updates iPhone App, Big-Style . Mere moments after a concept update to boost Instagram’s powers hit the Web, Instagram itself has issued version 2.0 of its iPhone app, adding in some seriously-boosted powers. Among the new features are real-time filters, so users can see what a special effect will look like before they click the shutter, a refreshed UI and photos that support the higher-resolution camera in the iPhone 4. –KE

–Updated 1:45 p.m. EST

AP Debuts Best-Selling Apps Chart. Starting today, the Associated Press is going to send out a weekly chart summarizing the most-downloaded apps from Apple’s App Store alongside its usual summary of top-selling music tracks and albums. The list will have four items–top 10 free and paid apps for iPhone, and the same for iPad–and places apps ranking alsongside music in importance. –KE

Google+ Open To All. Google+, Google’s attempt to open a Facebook-like social network, is now officially open to all, and comes just at the same time as Google opens a Hangout facility for Android phones with front-facing cameras. Recent reports suggest the early adopters of Google+, including perhaps CEO Larry Page, aren’t using it anymore. –KE

T-Mobile Says It’s Not Getting iPhone 5. T-Mobile’s Chief Marketing Officer reports that his network isn’t getting an iPhone 5 for its network this year, via a leaked memo to his company’s staff. This calls into question some earlier rumors that numerous U.S. networks were going to be getting Apple’s phones this year, further expanding availability in one of its core markets. –KE

ESPN And Slacker Launch Personalized Sports Radio. ESPN and Slacker Radio have teamed up to allow users to personalize their sports radio experience. It’s the first time ESPN has partnered with a radio service to stream personalized content. A version of ESPN content, ESPN Radio, is available for free and paid subscribers to Slacker can access all ESPN content, on the web and Android devices, (and on iOS devices pending Apple’s approval). —NS

AmEx Buys Online Gaming Payments Outfit. American Express has handed over $30 million to buy virtual currency firm Sometrics. The small firm, just four years old, is successful in the market of supplying in-game virtual currency processing options as well as dealing with the real-world transactions needed to fuel in-game economics and supplying software houses with detailed analytics. It’s the latest play by AmEx to embrace the digital pay space. –KE