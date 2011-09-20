Joyus: Fashion + Video + Commerce = Fabulous

When the Home Shopping Network made its debut a little over three decades ago, some people scratched their heads and asked: Shopping? On the TV? What’s up with that? Some will probably ask similar questions about Joyus, the Palo Alto startup which officially launches today, to sell carefully curated merchandise via video–online.

The impetus behind Joyus is simple: Fashion-loving women in their 30s, with disposable income, are digitally native and totally used to shopping online. They naturally turn to their computers or mobile devices for distraction and entertainment, but they don’t have much free time, so they look for entertainment and information they can consume in short bursts.

Combining all those threads, Joyus decided to produce simple, one-to-three-minute videos that highlight a few cute items in an entertaining way, and then tie the videos with an interface that makes it easy for users (or viewers) to buy those items. It’s an altogether new sales channel, and like HSN, a potentially lucrative one.

Joyus was founded earlier this year by former Google executive Sukhinder Singh Cassidy and backed to the tune of $7.9 million by Accel Partners, Harrison Metal, and other investors. The company has teamed up with fashion blogger and tastemaker Gina Pell from Splendora (which Joyus acquired earlier this year) to produce its latest segments. Like a TV host, Pell walks her audience through a designer’s collection, while a model shows off the wares.

It seems to be working. During the company’s test sales, Singh Cassidy tells Fast Company that customers told Joyus, “I’m time-starved. I want a minute of entertainment. You showed me five things I loved, and told me why it’s going to work for me, and I bought.”

Today, the videos–and the commerce–live on Joyus’ website, and the company splits its revenue with the designers. In coming weeks, the segments will feature collections by Richard Chai, Project Runway’s Christian Siriano, Rebecca Minkoff, and Nicole Miller.