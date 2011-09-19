Fracking: The Good, The Bad, And The Possibilities

This year, natural gas became the top rated “environmentally friendly” power source by executives in the energy industry. With natural gas in the spotlight, shale gas is expected to play a more significant role in natural gas-fueled power as well.

Hydraulic fracturing–or fracking–is the high-pressure injection of water, sand, and chemicals into geologic formations to open or enlarge and prop open fractures in the surrounding rock. As gas flows into the well, flowback and produced water are returned to the surface.

Fracking technology isn’t new, but it has significantly increased our ability to extract natural gas from shale and coal bed deposits around the world. The growing use of fracking to bring natural gas to the earth’s surface has raised environmental concerns. Much of the concern swirls around water.

The practice of horizontal drilling and fracking to extract unconventional gas, such as gas found in sandstone or coal beds, has drawn avid supporters and vehement opposition. Poland has embraced it. France has banned it. The United States and other countries are still debating the topic.

Concerns about water use, water and air pollution, groundwater contamination, traffic and public health issues are weighed against the economic and energy benefits of shale gas extraction. Recent dialogue largely focuses on whether we are doing enough to protect the environment and public health, but with little conclusive research completed, the true costs of tapping shale gas supplies are still surfacing.

Shale gas is an abundant energy source and a way to reduce our collective carbon footprint. Fossil fuels today dominate the U.S. energy-consumption portfolio, but the percentage of power generated from natural gas in the United States is expected to nearly double to 40 percent during the next 25 years. The United States and other nations seek to strengthen security by becoming more energy independent. Economics favor regions with growing markets and ample energy supplies. And the risks of hydraulic fracturing are under study. All good.