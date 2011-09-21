Life After Fast Money And Fast Food

Is there such a thing as money that is too fast, companies that are too big, investments that are too abstract and securities that are too complex? What comes after 1,000 point swings in the Dow and an economy hooked on CDOs and GMOs? Is there life after derivatives and Big Macs?

A few years ago, these questions might have seemed moronic. Today… well, today, they don’t seem moronic, even though a simple answer to them is far from clear. What is clear is that doing the same thing over and over again hoping for a different outcome is not a prescription for economic sanity.

So, a few thousand of us, under the banner of Slow Money, have started to move some of our investments in a new direction. No, not gold. What we are interested in is a different kind of value proposition, a different kind of hedge. What we are interested in is healthy food, sustainable farms, and soil fertility–and the many benefits these generate: less carbon in the atmosphere, fewer chemicals in the environment, more biodiversity in the soil and in our food supply, fewer pesticides and herbicides on our food, stable water supplies in our aquifers, less soil erosion, fewer food miles, healthier diets, maybe even healthier communities.

To those of us of the Slow Money persuasion, it seems that after a century of speeding up and scaling up and heating up, must come–according to Whatever-Comes-After-Moore’s-Law–the century of slowing down. Not slowing all the way down or slowing all things down. But recognizing that in certain matters, such as food, soil, and community, we need to rediscover a sense of balance. We need to move away from fast, faster, and fastest. We need to roll up our sleeves and collaborate with our friends and neighbors to begin fixing the economy from the ground up. We need to begin investing in small food enterprises near where we live.

There are a plethora of macro-economic, ecological, cultural, and, perhaps, even political reasons why this makes sense. Let’s imagine: What would our food system look like if a million of us invested 1% of our money in local food systems? What would our economy look like if we, as individual investors or fiduciaries, focused a bit less on distant, global markets and abstract asset allocation schemes and more on the places where we live? What would the world look like if we invested 50% of our money within 50 miles of where we live? What if there were 50% more organic matter in our soil 50 years from now?

Big questions, leading to lots of small actions.

Slow Money is small, but sprouting. 15,000 people have signed the Slow Money Principles. 2,000 have joined the Slow Money Alliance, a national network and emerging group of 11 local chapters that are facilitating the flow of millions of dollars into scores of small food enterprises around the country. Six hundred people attended our second national gathering last year in Vermont and $4 million was invested in 12 of the small food enterprises that presented there. A local, organic food home delivery service. An organic creamery. An organic beverage start-up. An inner city farming project. And many more. This year’s national gathering in San Francisco promises to be another step towards our ultimate destination: 1 million Americans investing 1% in local food systems, within a decade.

Now, before you jump to the conclusion that we are “speed luddites,” please note that Mardi Mellon, head of the Food & Environment Program for the Union of Concerned Scientists, has stated, “We need slow money. Fast.”