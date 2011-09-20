Return To Sender: A Letter To Netflix’s Reed Hastings

Dear Reed,

It was so nice to finally hear from you this morning, as I would have expected you would have written right after you increased my bill by nearly 60 percent. I guess you were busy figuring out ways you were going to spend your newfound wealth.

That being said, I read your letter with interest, as it appeared to be a heartfelt apology. Something one doesn’t usually get from the CEO of a company. Imagine my disappointment (and from the looks of your Facebook page, I’m not alone in this department) when you followed your brief apology with a sales pitch for me to dole out more cash for your new DVD by mail service, which you are calling Qwikster.

Now don’t get me wrong. You are entitled to do whatever you darn well please, but let’s get one thing straight. You haven’t made amends for your “mess up.” In today’s letter, I didn’t see any mention of regrets regarding the dramatic increase in fees for the people who made your company what it is today. That would be your loyal customers. If you had reached out to me before this whole mess started, I would have advised you to hold the pricing (or increase it by a small percentage) for your loyal customer base and use the new pricing model for new customers.

I believe there are some important lessons about how to lead a company–or how not to lead it–that we can learn from you. They include the following:

Effective leaders take responsibility for their actions. They aren’t afraid to admit when they make mistakes. You did this, but you waited way too long to do so. For those watching these events unfold, I suggest you come clean as soon as you see the errors of your ways.