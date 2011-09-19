Foursquare Hackathon’s 3 Gems: A Profile Pic Automator, Divorce Counter, And Toilet GPS Inspired By Seinfeld

From Paris to New York, Tokyo to San Francisco, developers from around the world turned out for Foursquare‘s global hackathon this past weekend. The aim? Like any good hackathon, to seed innovations in a round-the-clock binge of hacking and 5-Hour Energy.

By the time Fast Company arrived to New York’s gathering at General Assembly, many of the bleary-eyed devs had already moved on from 5-Hour Energy to Sixpoint beer (basically a deconstructed Four Loko) in celebration of all they had accomplished in such a short span. Here are three of the creations we found particularly fun and interesting.

PlaceFace

Profile pictures have long been too static–typically vain

self-representations of ourselves that we change rarely or randomly at best. But Jason Pope and Jonathan Wegener, the brain behind the popular 4SquareAnd7YearsAgo hack, has created PlaceFace,

an app that lets users change their profile pictures automatically to

reflect what they’re currently doing. So rather than having a single

profile pic, users can now choose a slew of photos that will update

depending on your Foursquare status. Check in at a nightlife spot, for

example? Your profile image might change to a picture of you chugging

wine. Or check in to a library? Maybe a picture of you reading. And so

forth.

It’s a fun twist on the age-old profile picture, updated for Foursquare

audiences and all the places they frequent (shopping, A&E, food,

offices & buildings, parks & outdoor, travel).