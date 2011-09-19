The 12 Attributes Of A Truly Great Place To Work

More than 100 studies have now found that the most engaged employees–those who report they’re fully invested in their jobs and committed to their employers–are significantly more productive, drive higher customer satisfaction and outperform those who are less engaged.

But only 20 per cent of employees around the world report that they’re fully engaged at work.

It’s a disconnect that serves no one well. So what’s the solution? Where is the win-win for employers and employees?

The answer is that great employers must shift the focus from trying to get more out of people, to investing more in them by addressing their four core needs–physical, emotional, mental and spiritual–so they’re freed, fueled and inspired to bring the best of themselves to work every day.

It’s common sense. Fuel people on a diet that lacks essential nutrients and it’s no surprise that they’ll end up undernourished, disengaged and unable to perform at their best.

Our first need is enough money to live decently, but even at that, we cannot live by bread alone.

Think for a moment about what would make you feel most excited to get to work in the morning, and most loyal to your employer. The sort of company I have in mind would: