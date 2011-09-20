The Trouble With Facebook’s $12 Billion, 180,000-Jobs-Creating Economic Boost

A new study by the University of Maryland, looking at the vast ecosystem of apps surrounding Facebook’s core social networking offering, has some bold things to say about Mark Zuckerberg’s plaything. Among other statistics, the study says that Facebook’s apps have boosted the U.S. economy to the tune of over $12 billion, and are associated with some 182,000 jobs–directly creating 53,000 new jobs.

Il-Horn Hann, the professor at the Roberth H. Smith School of Business behind the study, keeps it simple and notes each of the components of Facebook’s app-creating “platform creates jobs, and each of those jobs contributes value to the economy.”

Despite the big numbers, this is done subtly, Hann thinks, because at the companies involved, the activity “creates value for those companies, which in turn results in hiring new employees and retaining existing ones, which in turn results in those employees making purchases and paying rent or making mortage payments.”

Prof. Hann is trying, in effect, to measure how the Facebook app ecosystem is spreading waves of cash and employment throughout the U.S. His study uses a number of assumptions to do this: Starting with the number of U.S.-based app writers (a statistic acquired from Facebook itself), he makes estimates for the salaries of these folk, and the multiplier effect their employement has on the economy. The calculation ends with a figure of $12.19 billion in benefits, and a base estimate of 182,744 jobs “added to the U.S. economy”–more “aggressive” calculations push the benefit figures up to $15.71 billion and 235,644 jobs. (We’ve attempted to contact Prof. Hann to discuss his study and will update this post as soon as we hear back from him.)

It all sounds plausible–Facebook itself says it has 750 million users worldwide, and notes that “entrepreneurs and developers from more than 190 countries build with Facebook platform.” And the company’s 2012 IPO will no doubt come with more record-shattering statistics, to say nothing of wildly enormous valuation figures for one of the world’s best-known brands. When you have as large and successful an entity as Facebook, then the fringe or halo effect it creates is also bound to be larger than the thing itself in some ways–look at the huge industry that’s grown up around Apple’s iPhone, with millions of workers around the world crafting tens of thousands of different peripherals for it (to say nothing of the app writers it’s brought with it, or the musicians whose lives iTunes has changed).

The media is getting excited about Professor Hann’s report–and why not? Any good jobs news is of course more than welcome right now. And with figures like a $12 billion economic boost being cast around, you’d think President Obama should pull back from some of his attempts to re-animate the U.S. economy with green jobs, infrastructure re-vamps and taxation tweaks, and instead focus on enabling firms like Facebook to explode outwards and bring even more money and jobs to the U.S.

But it’s important to put these statistics in context. Facebook brings a slew of benefits, and though its place in the future of online advertising is being aggressively questioned, and its core revenue-generating model is perhaps underperforming against bank estimates, it is undoubtedly boosting businesses that use it as a communications channel to their clients. In other words, Facebook is much bigger than its app ecosystem.