When You Publish Via App, Expect Extreme Accountability

When you make a film, or write a book, it’s completed long before the public or critics get to see it. The process of ‘creating’ is clearly separated from the people formerly known as the ‘audience’ or the ‘reader’.

But all that has changed, as once physically published objects morph into interactive conversations with the audience.

On September 1st, I published my first app/book for the iPad, The 9/11 Memorial: Past, Present, and Future. The topic was timely, if not somewhat controversial.

The idea was simple: to connect the past to the future. I had a wealth of access to footage and images. Through the CameraPlanet Archive, there was a trove of video posted to YouTube that I could cull from. But the ‘past’ began long before the day of 9/11, and so I went back to the 1960s and the building of the twin towers. But the past wasn’t the focus of the app, or the story.

What I wanted to do was take readers/viewers through the design, planning, and construction process of the memorial. I had almost 20,000 images, and 300 hours of video, and I knew that for every person who made their way the memorial, there would be hundreds or maybe thousands more that wanted to experience the memorial and wouldn’t be able to make the journey or get tickets.

Sharing the story of the 9/11 attacked on New York and the subsequent construction of the memorial was the vision of the app, which I shared in the app description and on the app’s website.

In the first few days it seemed like users got it and embraced the app and its mission. Reviewers from AppAdvice and Apple ‘N’ Apps and iPad Insight each were enthusiastic about the work, and in particular the emergence of a new form of digital storytelling that embraced photos, videos, and text.