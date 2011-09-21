“Person Of Interest” Creator Jonathan Nolan Isn’t Paranoid–Or Is He?

Jonathan Nolan always knew Big Brother was watching. But it wasn’t until his upcoming series Person of Interest became CBS’s highest-testing drama pilot in 15 years that he realized he’d tapped a cultural nerve about our increasing lack of privacy.

“I often wondered if I was alone in being interested in these things,” says Nolan, 35, known to friends as Jonah, and who’s perhaps best known for co-writing The Prestige, The Dark Knight, and next year’s The Dark Knight Rises with his director brother, Christopher. “Screening the pilot, it was abundantly clear that this has become part of the conversation in a big way.”





Person of Interest, which premieres tomorrow, stars Jim Caviezel as a former CIA agent who teams with billionaire software genius Michael Emerson to track down future victims of violent crime. Pattern recognition software identifies the anticipated victims, while cutting-edge surveillance technology tracks them down.

All of which would be comfortably located in a distant sci-fi future, were it not for Nolan’s real-life source material. He sites conversations with special forces and federal intelligence officials, books like The Watchers: The Rise of America’s Surveillance State, the government’s defunct Total Information Awareness Office, which sought terrorists by culling the records of U.S. occupants before losing funding, and daily headlines as narrative inspirations. One such headline touts new types of surveillance, the FBI’s ability to remotely activate cell-phone mics to eavesdrop on organized crime conversations.

Feel comfy now?

“We have software that can parse all this information and find a needle in a haystack,” says Nolan. “There are apps that ask what your mood is, or track the transmission of disease. Gmail software reads your emails for marketing purposes. There’s a dovetailing of corporate and government interests. Cell phones have become like Trojan horses. It’s as though people have willfully tuned all this out. Security, the ability to communicate with friends, and convenience are big parts of it. If you sit around thinking about how many times a day and the way your privacy is being eroded, it’s uncomfortable.”