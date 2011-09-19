Facebook’s Upcoming Media Sharing Platform, Apple To Fix iCloud ID Fiasco, Japan’s Defense Servers Hacked

Americans’ Mobile Use Plateaus. A Pew study of 2,277 adults from the US has new numbers for the texting habits of Americans. People between 18 and 24 were the most prolific texters, exchanging about 109.5 texts a day on average, compared to 41.5 texts on average for the whole adult population. Also, big texters prefered to be contacted through texts rather than phone calls. Pew wrote in their release that the average texting and phone call averages had not changed since 2010, an indication that cell use is not growing. —NS
One Kings Lane Raises $40 Million. OneKingsLane.com gained 2 million subscribers in two years for its 72-hour flash sales on home decor and furnishings. The startup has now raised 40 million in funding, led by Tiger Global Management topping off the total at $67 million, and is valued at $440 million at this investment round, the Wall Street Journal reports. —NS
AT&T Looks To Rivals To Save T-Mobile Takeover. Small companies like MetroPCS and Leap Wireless International may help save AT&T’s merger with T-Mobile, Bloomberg reports. AT&T has approached the smaller companies to learn their interest in buying up assets like spectrum and subscribers, sources said of the private talks. —NS
Siemens Nixes Nuclear Plans. After Fukushima, Siemens has decided to back out of its planned collaboration with Russian nuclear power company Rastom Corp, and “close that chapter” on atomic power, CEO Peter Loescher told German weekly, Der Spiegel. The company will continue to make steam turbines for conventional and nuclear facilities, and will move ahead on renewable energy from wind turbines and solar power, Bloomberg reports. —NS
Google Buys German DailyDeal. Google is staying serious about daily deals, as indicated by its latest buy: Germany’s Groupon look-alike, DailyDeal. This month, it expanded its home grown deals service, Google Offers, to five new cities, and recently bought the ratings company, Zagat. Google’s latest acquisition is more evidence that even though Facebook closed its deals offering and Yelp halved its own, deals aren’t dead. —NS
Facebook Partners With Diageo. Facebook is reported to have signed a deal with drinks giant Diageo to advertise its products on its social networking properties. The deal is also a partnership to maximize how to increase consumer chatter about Diageo’s brands, and is based on research that shows earlier drinks adverts on Facebook boosted offline buys by as much as 20% in the U.S. –KE
Facebook To Make Media Sharing Easier. Executives from media companies told The New York Times that Facebook is to let their 750 million users more easily share the music, movies, and television shows they’re consuming on their profile page. The details of the platform are vague, but are expected to be announced officially at Facebook’s F8 developer conference this Thursday. Music sharing companies Spotify, Rhapsody, Rdio, and MOG are said to be part of the intial service launch. —NS
Apple To Fix iCloud ID Mess. In preparation for their iCloud cloud service launch, Apple is working on letting users merge their multiple Apple IDs into one account, reports Ars Technica. iCloud will replace MobileMe, which now lets users sync information from many devices and Apple IDs into one single source. MobileMe users will easily be able to convert their account to an iCloud account, but on services like iTunes, multiple IDs are still causing problems on the beta versions of the code. It’s a sign iCloud is imminent. —NS
Japan’s Defense Contractor Hacked. In the first known hack of its kind, Japan’s biggest defense contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, announced that its computers had been hacked. Company officials found 80 virus-infected computers, which were linked with different manufacturing operations including submarines, escort ships, and weapons like surface-to-air Patriot missiles and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles, Reuters reports. —NS
