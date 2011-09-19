Facebook’s Upcoming Media Sharing Platform, Apple To Fix iCloud ID Fiasco, Japan’s Defense Servers Hacked

Americans’ Mobile Use Plateaus . A Pew study of 2,277 adults from the US has new numbers for the texting habits of Americans. People between 18 and 24 were the most prolific texters, exchanging about 109.5 texts a day on average, compared to 41.5 texts on average for the whole adult population. Also, big texters prefered to be contacted through texts rather than phone calls. Pew wrote in their release that the average texting and phone call averages had not changed since 2010, an indication that cell use is not growing. —NS

One Kings Lane Raises $40 Million. OneKingsLane.com gained 2 million subscribers in two years for its 72-hour flash sales on home decor and furnishings. The startup has now raised 40 million in funding, led by Tiger Global Management topping off the total at $67 million, and is valued at $440 million at this investment round, the Wall Street Journal reports. —NS

AT&T Looks To Rivals To Save T-Mobile Takeover. Small companies like MetroPCS and Leap Wireless International may help save AT&T’s merger with T-Mobile, Bloomberg reports. AT&T has approached the smaller companies to learn their interest in buying up assets like spectrum and subscribers, sources said of the private talks. —NS

–Updated 7:25 a.m. EST.

Siemens Nixes Nuclear Plans. After Fukushima, Siemens has decided to back out of its planned collaboration with Russian nuclear power company Rastom Corp, and “close that chapter” on atomic power, CEO Peter Loescher told German weekly, Der Spiegel. The company will continue to make steam turbines for conventional and nuclear facilities, and will move ahead on renewable energy from wind turbines and solar power, Bloomberg reports. —NS

Google Buys German DailyDeal. Google is staying serious about daily deals, as indicated by its latest buy: Germany’s Groupon look-alike, DailyDeal. This month, it expanded its home grown deals service, Google Offers, to five new cities, and recently bought the ratings company, Zagat. Google’s latest acquisition is more evidence that even though Facebook closed its deals offering and Yelp halved its own, deals aren’t dead. —NS

Facebook Partners With Diageo. Facebook is reported to have signed a deal with drinks giant Diageo to advertise its products on its social networking properties. The deal is also a partnership to maximize how to increase consumer chatter about Diageo’s brands, and is based on research that shows earlier drinks adverts on Facebook boosted offline buys by as much as 20% in the U.S. –KE