Can Technology Save The U.S. Postal Service?

On Thursday, the U.S. Postal Service issued a daunting public statement about its current financial woes, and possible changes to its infrastructure and services that would aim to save the snail mail organization some $3 billion a year.

Under Postmaster General Patrick Donahoe’s direction, the USPS is now specifically considering the closure or consolidation of 250 processing facilities, a reduction in mail processing equipment by as much as 50%, and a dramatic decrease of the Postal Service’s nationwide transportation network. Overall, the postal service could see as many as 35,000 jobs, lost–according to the official government statement. Other estimates see job losses over 100,000 at the USPS.

The USPS blames its financial troubles, and “excess capacity” on the decline of snail mail. According to Thursday’s press statement, “mail volume declined by more than 43 billion pieces in the past 5 years and is continuing to decline … and letters bearing postage stamps declined 36% in the same time frame, and nearly 50% in the past ten years.”

We’ve previously considered the benefits of a brand makeover, but could technology save the U.S. Postal Service?

The man who designed email as we know it–VA Shiva Ayyadurai–thinks yes, if only the post office would get back to its innovative roots. In email correspondence with Fast Company, Ayyadurai, who is also the founder of EchoMail, a serial tech entrepreneur, and teacher of cross-discipline engineering courses at M.I.T., noted:

“The first U.S. Postmaster General, Benjamin Franklin, was a superlative innovator. Like Henry Ford, he laid down a production system with the USPS for the receipt, sorting, routing and transport of mail while setting quality standards of training and delivery. That was not a mere operational process of tweaking or refining an extant [business] to generate more revenue or reduce costs–but an inventive process. Franklin created something new, a system that evolved to become the modern postal system. This evolution in media and communications cannot continue without ongoing, bold innovation.”

Postmaster General Donahoe hails from a less entrepreneurial background than Benjamin Franklin. A 35-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service, he managed the organization through decades when email began to cannibalize snail mail. In a bold, new world where email and information technology was rising, and snail mail would predictably decline, he never chose to lead the USPS away from the physical into the digital; he emphasized services like Priority Mail and First Class mail as revenue generators instead.