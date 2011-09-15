Windows 8 Signals A Bold New Era For NighPads

Following a demonstration of Windows 8 at Microsoft’s BUILD conference, headlines like this one, from BGR, abounded : “Sorry, Apple, Windows 8 Ushers In The Post-Post-PC Era.” Following the huge market success of Apple’s iPad, and the wave of tablet computing innovation around it, Microsoft wasn’t looking so great. With its yet-to-be-released Windows 8 operating systems, could Microsoft be poised for a rebound?

Apple’s iPad success represented, at the least, a transition in the PC market away from Microsoft’s traditional hardware strongholds. Considering that after a year of trying, Google’s Android OS hasn’t broken iOS’s hold of the tablet game and that HP folded its own WebOS attempt, optimism around Windows 8 comprises a bold position.

Here are the biggest reasons for the excitement: The Windows 8 tablet-friendly OS represents a big departure from Windows history and tradition, both in form and function while at the same time demonstrating innovation that differentiates it from its peers in the new tablet era.

This innovation comes in all sizes: Windows 8 enables a novel photo-touch unlock screen (where the user gestures across details of a personal photograph in subtle ways that act as a unique key) through to the panel-based dynamic Metro UI, extended and evolved from the design used in Windows Phone 7; underneath its highly touch-optimized user interface, the OS runs a “full” installation of Windows that operates in a more familiar manner, and runs all the apps that users will know from the office.

What Microsoft seems to promise is a tablet operating system that’s as finger-friendly as the one Apple created for the iPhone and iPad, with some clever enhancements. Windows 8 is supposed to make a tablet run with all the usual tricks–like fast boot-up, long-lasting battery, slim form-factor–but then, with a simple click or two, make it run like a PC–right down to running task manager and Excel on your desktop.

In one line of argument, Windows 8 means MS has achieved the unlikely: It’s created an OS that’s actually useful for content creation, much like a Windows machine. That’s a criticism that Apple’s faced with its iPad–critics suggest that its touch-only keyboard and touch-simplified and sandboxed applications aren’t ideal for typing long texts, manipulating complex spreadsheet data, or pulling together a web page or PowerPoint-style presentation. And this is what many people are thinking represents Microsoft’s success here, and the first real challenge to Apple’s iPad domination (currently running at a sustainable 68% of market share).

But there are a couple of large glitches in these arguments for Windows 8 tablet domination.