Three Market-Based Solutions To Pull People Out Of Poverty

Traditional charity and philanthropy has given way in recent years to organizations like Kiva and MicroPlace that aim to help disadvantaged populations by providing them with economic opportunity, and then letting the people help themselves. This week, the eBay Foundation and Ashoka Changemakers announced the winners of the Powering Economic Opportunity: Create A World That Works Competition–a challenge that asked entrants to offer up “the world’s most innovative market-based solutions that create

economic opportunity and generate employment for disadvantaged

populations.” Below, we look at three of our favorite winners, all of whom will receive $50,000.

The Financially Self-Sufficient School Model

This entry, submitted by Fundacion Paraguaya, is a new model of technical and vocational

education which “transforms the sons and daughters of chronically poor

farmers into financially successful ‘rural entrepreneurs’ and its

scaling up in 50 countries and/or 50 schools by 2017.” The Financially Self-Sufficient School model, already in operation at a school in Paraguay, teaches traditional high school subjects and allows students to run small-scale, on-campus agricultural enterprises, such as rural hotels and organic gardens. These on-campus enterprises cover many of the costs of running the school, which already generates $300,000 a year from the program. Now the foundation wants to scale up worldwide.