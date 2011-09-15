Tripl’s Play: The Five Guys Behind A Travel Startup Hit The Road, Live The Dream

So far, nine days into their month-long stay here, the Tripl guys’ main frustration has been getting into New York bars.

They’re here to officially launch their startup, which aims to “make travel more social,” and to solidify a next round of investment. But before they can do that, the team, which consists of four Swedes and one American who has lived in Sweden the last two years, are encountering what all travelers face: culture shock.

For Tomas Eriksson, 20, the front-end developer and “baby of the group,” it was the shock of not being treated like an adult. “Two days prior to our flight, we realized, ‘Oh shit, he’s 20, not 21!’” says Peter Sullivan, Tripl’s Brooklyn-born, 26-year-old cofounder (you can drink in Sweden at 18). For Erik Lydecker, 28, a house music enthusiast, the real problem has come from bouncers who keep telling him he can only get into the club if he “has girls” with him. “I said, ‘I come from Stockholm,’” he says, irate at the memory. “’Should I bring girls from Stockholm?’ Then I said, ‘I’m married,’ and he said, ‘I don’t care.’” Even Sullivan, a New York native, hasn’t been able to parlay the group into a lot of bars: “You need to know someone who knows someone,” he says.

The irony here is that Tripl, had it already been live, might have solved some of these problems. “Knowing someone who knows someone” is what the service, which goes live today, is all about. Tripl leverages your group of Facebook friends to help connect people who are traveling. Headed to Dubai for a week? Post your trip on Tripl, and learn whether you have friends-of-friends out there who have been labeled “must meets,” in the site’s parlance. Or maybe one of your friends has identified you as a “must meet” in your hometown of Austin. A Parisian friend-of-friend coming in for South by Southwest might ping you to meet up for a drink, to ask for a place to crash, or simply to solicit advice about where to get the best barbeque. “Couchsurfing I love and have used,” says Sullivan, drawing an obvious comparison, “but the problem is it implies hosting somebody.” Tripl allows you to keep as much or as little distance as you want from a visitor–and it adds a level of familiarity by making explicit exactly how you’re connected to that person.

Sullivan, a bulky guy with a buzz cut wearing jeans and camouflage-patterned Chucks, is standing by a beer-stuffed fridge in a 2,500-square-foot SoHo loft he and the guys have rented through September for eight grand. The place, a sublet from the editor of an art magazine, is decked out with avant-garde works–a collage made from black-and-white Mona Lisa reproductions, a sculptural mountain of bundled books–that are unlikely to have been the sort of thing Sullivan, a recovering frat boy, ever adorned his own room with. Still, he says, “it’s dope,” and “has that ‘New York artist’ feel while we’re here for these guys.” He looks up and down the halls. “This place is saying ‘Throw a party, throw a party…’” he says.

The team wouldn’t have always splurged on something like this. “At some points we couldn’t even afford to buy a pizza,” recalls David Los, Tripl’s Swedish cofounder (pictured below, standing, with Sullivan), adding that the team still draws modest salaries, even after a recent $300,000 funding round. It has been a long journey for Los and Sullivan, who met on the first day of class in 2009 in a Stockholm University master’s program. (“We clicked right away, boom,” recalls Los, snapping his fingers.) Sullivan had learned that you could get a master’s degree for free in Sweden; that plus the prospect of being surrounded by “gorgeous blondes” made the trip a no-brainer, he says. After going on a cruise in 2009 and only making friends on the boat on the trip’s final days, Sullivan got to wondering about a service that connected people while traveling. Sullivan and Los rushed out a product, Vacation Relation, in late 2010, but it floundered.